BELOIT—Little Lia San Juan entered the world as the first baby born in Beloit in 2022 at 9 a.m. on New Year’s Day.
The little girl, daughter of Jesus I. San Juan and Maria C. Menesses Lopez, weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
Each year, more than 500 infants are welcomed into the world at Beloit Memorial Hospital’s Packard Family Care Center. Over 40,000 babies have been born at the hospital since it opened on Hart Road more than 50 years ago. Those at the center are committed to delivering the best birthing experience for moms and babies and creating a foundation for a lifetime of care at Beloit Health System.
The Family Care Center has undergone a $6.9 million renovation. Labor and delivery, post-partum and pediatric rooms have been upgraded with comfortable spaces for family and visitors to snuggle with their newest additions. An education room will host birthing, breastfeeding and sibling classes, as well as certification programs for hospital staff. The addition of a quiet room offers families a private space for those first precious moments. The Packard Family Care Center renovation helps Beloit Health System remain the top choice for our expectant moms and families
The Packard Family Care Center was one of the accomplishments highlighted during the 58th Annual Beloit Health System Corporate Meeting. The project got a jump start thanks to Jim and Nancy Packard, who pledged $1 million for the project. Another $1 million was pledged by the Hendricks Family Foundation.
Beloit Health System celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2019 at its campus at 1969 W. Hart Road.