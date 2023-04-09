Virus Outbreak Federal Workers

Pfizer, left, and Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccines are readied for use at a clinic on Nov., 17, 2022, in Richmond. Va. It has been three years since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Health officials say the impact of the pandemic is still being felt.

 Steve Helber - staff, AP

ROCK COUNTY — It has been more than three years since the COVID-19 pandemic struck the Stateline Area. Although cases and hospitalizations have dramatically decreased, the impact of the virus can still be felt locally.

“We believe COVID-19 will always be with us. It just affects different people in different ways,” said Eric Thornton, president of SSM Health — St. Mary’s Hospital — Janesville.