Pfizer, left, and Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccines are readied for use at a clinic on Nov., 17, 2022, in Richmond. Va. It has been three years since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Health officials say the impact of the pandemic is still being felt.
ROCK COUNTY — It has been more than three years since the COVID-19 pandemic struck the Stateline Area. Although cases and hospitalizations have dramatically decreased, the impact of the virus can still be felt locally.
“We believe COVID-19 will always be with us. It just affects different people in different ways,” said Eric Thornton, president of SSM Health — St. Mary’s Hospital — Janesville.
Thornton said St. Mary’s Hospital in Janesville still sees COVID-19 patients every week, but the frequency and severity of the cases are much lower than at the peak of the pandemic.
Tim McKevett, president and CEO of Beloit Health System, said the health system in Beloit still is seeing four to six COVID-19 patients each day, but that is a dramatic reduction from the height of the pandemic when about 30 patients were reported in Beloit each day.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Beloit Memorial Hospital has admitted about 1,200 COVID-19 patients, McKevett said. He noted that is more than any health provider in Rock County.
“I continue to be humbled and proud of the team and their dedication to the patience through this challenging time,” McKevett said.
McKevett and Thornton both said healthcare professionals have learned a lot about treating COVID-19 patients in the last three years and outcomes have improved because of that.
Many policies and services have changed or have been discontinued as the COVID-19 cases become fewer and fewer. The Rock County Public Health Department, which offered walk-in COVID-19 testing sites in Beloit and Janesville through a partnership with Summit Clinical Labs, recently announced the ending of those sites. The site in Janesville discontinued on March 31 and the site in Beloit is to end on April 28. The health department also began phasing out weekly COVID-19 case reporting at the beginning of April.
St. Mary’s Hospital in Janesville recently discontinued its requirement that visitors wear masks, noting a low rate of COVID-19 cases in Janesville. However, the hospital still maintains its screening protocols where all patients must be tested for COVID-19.
“We may adjust our policies as needed,” Thornton said. “We still are monitoring COVID-19 activity.”
At Beloit Health System, the mask policy for visitors and staff remains in place. McKevett said the Beloit system is following CDC guidelines which recommend mask wearing in a healthcare setting if an area is identified to have greater than a low incidence of positive COVID-19 cases. He said Rock County in Wisconsin and Winnebago County in Illinois both are at a moderate incidence rate.
“We are asking for the public’s patience during this time,” McKevett said.
McKevett added healthcare providers are moving into a new phase of the pandemic and how it is affecting the industry.
He said about 65% of the healthcare industry is operating at a loss. He said Beloit Health System still is operating in the black due to a keen eye on cost efficiencies, but the pressures are being felt locally.
Part of the problem is inflation. McKevett said there has been a 12 to 15% increase in pharmaceutical costs. Another problem has been staff shortages, which has caused many healthcare providers to take on temporary workers at a higher cost. Another problems is the patient volumes have not quite come back to prepandemic levels.
Both McKevett and Thorrnton recommend people stay up to date on their vaccinations and note many of the practices encouraged at the beginning of the pandemic are still valid today.
“Hand washing, staying home when you feel ill — these are still important to prevent the spread of any illness,” Thornton said.
McKevett added people should check with their primary care physician to determine if they are up to date on their vaccinations.