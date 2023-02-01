JANESVILLE - Community partners gathered on Wednesday, at the Rock County Public Health Department (RCPHD) in Janesville to assemble overdose leave-behind kits, called Hope Kits.
These kits will be provided to first responders to leave behind after someone experiences an opiate overdose. Each red bag contains nasal NARCAN®, which can reverse an opioid overdose; fentanyl test strips, which detect the presence of fentanyl; a CPR face shield, drug disposal packets and a resource card.
In response to rising overdose deaths, the Rock County Public Health Department started an Overdose Fatality Review team last year.
The Hope Kits were paid for with various grant funds including funds awarded by the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO) to address opioid overdoses in Rock County.
“Hope Kits serve as a lifeline for individuals who are most impacted by substance use disorders and the rise in fentanyl in our community,” said Katrina Harwood, Rock County Health Officer. “The kits also help ensure resources are available to help individuals before they are able to receive other care and support.”
Organizations in attendance included Vivent Health, AMS of Wisconsin-Janesville, Janesville Police Department, Beloit Health Systems, Wellpath, WisHope, and the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.