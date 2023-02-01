Authorities seek better ways to cope with opioid epidemic
The Beloit Fire Department has administered the life-saving opioid suppressant Narcan many times to revive overdose subjects. 

JANESVILLE - Community partners gathered on Wednesday, at the Rock County Public Health Department (RCPHD) in Janesville to assemble overdose leave-behind kits, called Hope Kits.

These kits will be provided to first responders to leave behind after someone experiences an opiate overdose. Each red bag contains nasal NARCAN®, which can reverse an opioid overdose; fentanyl test strips, which detect the presence of fentanyl; a CPR face shield, drug disposal packets and a resource card.