With 77.1% of Wisconsin’s ICUs at peak capacity, state and local health officials continue to encourage vaccinations and caution as people plan to celebrate the holidays.
“Get vaccinated, wear a mask when indoors with people outside of your household, maintain 6 feet of space between yourself and others in public places, wash your hands, stay home if you are sick, get tested for COVID-19 if you have symptoms, and avoid crowded indoor spaces,” a news release issued by the Rock County Public Health Department stated.
As of Wednesday, the latest data was available as of press time, there were 2,431 active cases of COVID-19 in Rock County, a number that continues to increase.
There were 118 new COVID-19 cases in Rock County on Tuesday which was reported on Wednesday. There were 48 people hospitalized in the county as of Dec. 21.
The case rate is 676 cases per 100,000 people in Rock County.
There are 61.4% of people eligible to have the vaccine in Rock County who have completed the vaccine series.
As of Thursday, the average new cases per day in Wisconsin for the past seven days has been 3,511. The seven-day average of deaths per day in the state has been 29 and the seven day average state positivity rate was 12.7%.
The seven-day average of those hospitalized in the state was 1,651. There are 93% of the state’s hospital beds in use.
As of Thursday, there were 57.9% of the total population of Wisconsin residents that have completed the vaccine series.
On Wednesday, the Winnebago County Health Department in Illinois reported 527 cases per 100,000 which is decreasing. The positivity rate was 9.1% which is decreasing. There is 54.3% of the county that is fully vaccinated.
On Dec. 23, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 77,246 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois in the past week, including an increase of 318 deaths since Dec. 17. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate from Dec.16-22 is 8.6%. Of Illinois’ total population, more than 71.8% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 64% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
As of Wednesday night, 4,271 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 867 patients were in the ICU and 485 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
There have been 809,300 deaths in the United States caused by COVID-19 and 51,574,787 cases reported in the nation since the pandemic began.