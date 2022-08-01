A pillar of black smoke rises over Rockton on June 14, 2021 when fire broke out at the Chemtool lubricant plant. The Winnebago County Health Department and other health agencies are seeking input from area residents to determine if there still are health effects from the fire.
ROCKTON—Illinois health officials want to follow up with Rockton area residents a year after the massive industrial fire at the Chemtool plant to see if they have any health concerns.
The Winnebago County Health Department (WCHD), in collaboration with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (CDC/ATSDR), has issued a follow-up survey to assess any impact on the community’s health one year after the Chemtool Fire.
“Our federal and state health partners have returned to our community to conduct this follow-up survey, the Health Impact Survey Part 2,” said Dr. Sandra Martell, Public Health Administrator for the Winnebago County Health Department. “I am appreciative that residents of Rockton and others impacted by the Chemtool fire have the opportunity to share the impact the Chemtool Fire has had on them one year later in a way that helps identify any potential health concerns that may have arisen over that time period.”
Martell stressed the issuance of this survey does not mean there are any ongoing health effects from the fire, but it is a way to assess and identify any health concerns in the community.
On June 14, 2021 it was reported that a scissor lift hit piping in the Chemtool lubricant manufacturing plant that caused mineral oil to be released and the oil ignited. The plant reportedly had 4 million gallons of crude oil stored on the site. The fire continued to burn for nearly a week.
Residents who were living within a one-mile radius of the plant were asked to evacuate and those living within three miles of the plant were urged to wear a mask. There also were some concerns regarding toxic materials in the air and the nearby Rock River due to the fire.
The Environmental Protection Agency and other agencies tested soil, water and air around the plant after the fire was extinguished. No contamination concerns were found.
Residents can complete the survey online by going to the website at www.wchd.org/fire. The survey should be completed by Aug. 8.
Participant will be asked questions about:
• Where you were during the event or how you might have been exposed.
• If you are experiencing any new or worsening symptoms.
• If you received care or treatment.
CDC/ATSDR will also be going door-to-door in Rockton this week from 10 a.m.—7 p.m. through Aug. 8 seeking additional input from residents.
Taking part in this survey is voluntary and participants can decline to answer any questions in the survey. Declining to participate in the survey does NOT affect any government benefits you may receive.
Results of the initial Health Impact Survey (Part 1) on the Chemtool Fire were provided to the public via livestream on Sept. 1, 2021 and can be viewed online at the www.wchd.org/fire. The slides to the presentation can also be downloaded.