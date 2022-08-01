Chemtool fire in Rockton
A pillar of black smoke rises over Rockton on June 14, 2021 when fire broke out at the Chemtool lubricant plant. The Winnebago County Health Department and other health agencies are seeking input from area residents to determine if there still are health effects from the fire.

 BDN file photo

ROCKTON—Illinois health officials want to follow up with Rockton area residents a year after the massive industrial fire at the Chemtool plant to see if they have any health concerns.

The Winnebago County Health Department (WCHD), in collaboration with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (CDC/ATSDR), has issued a follow-up survey to assess any impact on the community’s health one year after the Chemtool Fire.