BELOIT—Defy Domestic Abuse will soon take steps to secure its shelter space for victims of domestic violence thanks to a grant from the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA), according to Family Services.
The WHEDA grant worth $41,000 will be used to renovate and secure the parking lot area of the Beloit shelter. The project will include securing a parking section for shelter residents and staff. The secured parking section will include a fence with an electric gate connected to the shelter’s security system, to allow for restricted access to the building.
Director of Survivor Empowerment Services Kelsey Hood Christenson said the renovations will significantly increase the safety of shelter residents and staff as they travel between the secure building and their vehicles. The secure parking lot will also help prevent damage to vehicles, which is a concern with the current, open lot.
With being able to secure the parking area, Defy Domestic Abuse comes closer to being able to publicly share the location of the Beloit shelter facility. The shelter is currently not publicly listed to protect domestic violence victims and support staff.
“Disclosing the shelter location is an important goal for us, as currently survivors can only really access services through our phone or text line, which can be a challenge if someone doesn’t have access to a phone,” Hood said. “Once we can secure our parking lot (secured) for residents, we can identify our location for survivors, allowing them to walk up to the shelter.”
Between January and November of 2021, Defy served 178 survivors of domestic violence providing 1,150 total service hours to survivors that resulted in 9,563 total bed nights of emergency shelter provided for all survivors assisted, service data provided by Defy shows.
As part of Family Services of Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois, Inc., DEFY Domestic Abuse Beloit extends to survivors of domestic abuse all the support offered by Family Services. This includes financial planning; parenting support; therapy and counseling; legal advocacy; and community outreach.