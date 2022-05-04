BELOIT— Thanks to the Grand Slam’s secret weapon —its trusty pool tournament—it was able to take possession of the coveted Beloit Meals on Wheels (BMOW) traveling trophy. The business competed against 19 bars in the recent Give a Buck fundraising competition that benefits Beloit Meals on Wheels.
“The Grand Slam bartenders did an outstanding job promoting the event and was the top seller raising $360 and winning the Give-A-Buck traveling trophy. BMOW also partnered with The Grand Slam in March for a Couples Pool Tournament which helped raise $2,032 to feed homebound seniors,” said BMOW Executive Director Ellen Wiegand.
All proceeds will go to BMOW.
“It’s selling for a good cause,” said bartender Sarah Steffes.
Previous holders of the traveling trophy are as follows: 2018, Road Dawg; 2019, Capone’s; and in 2020 and 2021, JJ’s.
Beloit Evening Lions Club past president and BMOW volunteer Sandie Storley was live on scene Saturday at Grand Slam to celebrate the victory along with Grand Slam owner Tom Ruckert, bartenders Steffes and Shelby Utzig with jokes provided by bar assistant Glen “Bean” Hummer.
Rob Olson, credited for running the pool tournament, and bartenders Brad Lervik and Connie Wulf, who helped sell “bucks” were not present, but had played a big part in the trophy takeover.
“They are easy to sell if staff get behind it,” Storley said. “A lot of people will give more than $1.”
Steffers and Utzig said they flashed their smiles, and the dollars followed.
“It’s for the people of Beloit,” Utzig said.
The pool tournament for couples brought in the big haul.
“It was packed. It was a great time,” Steffes said.
Hummer had helped get the bar in spic-and-span condition for the big crowd and fetched ice, when not treating bar patrons with his humor. The tournament also included the raffling off of pool cues and a feast of barbecue.
Storley organizes the annual fundraiser and drops off all the Give-A-Buck cards to watering holes wishing to participate. Bartenders sell each card for $1, and some display the cards with customer names on the wall. Although the fundraiser has been going on for years, Storley scored a trophy donated by Walnut Creek Apparel and Gifts a few years ago which helped boost interest and competition.
Wiegand said the great volunteer spirit that Storley brings to BMOW is awe inspiring.
“It is because of volunteers like her that we are able to run our organization successfully,” Weigand said.
Wiegand noted The Grand Slam has been participating in the Give-A-Buck event for the last six years.
“It was a tight race this year, but The Grand Slam bartenders did an outstanding job promoting and selling for the fundraiser,” Wiegand said. “This event wouldn’t be possible if not for the support of the owner, Tom Ruckert, his wonderful staff, Sandie Storley, and volunteer Rob Olson who worked behind the eight-ball organizing the brackets and keeping everyone moving. It’s such a fun-filled event and we truly appreciate The Grand Slam’s continued support of our mission.”
Being part of the fundraiser was a natural fit for the Grand Slam. Storley said it is a great place with a loyal following.
“Everyone’s welcome here. You can come alone and have a conversation with someone,” Steffes said.
“You can always make a friend,” Utzig added.
BMOW can always use donations. It is building a new 2,2521-square-foot facility at the corner of Shore Drive and Maple Avenue.
Gilbank Construction is the contractor for the building project, which is expected to be complete by the end of October or early November. Beloit Meals on Wheels has operated out of a building it rents at 424 College St. for 25 years.