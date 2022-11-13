ROCK COUNTY & WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL- The American Red Cross is reporting that this year’s flu season may negatively impact blood supply and healthy donors should donate blood now.
According to an American Red Cross press release, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention predicts a serious flu season and has seen major spikes in the United States. There have been reports of hospitalizations due to flu that have occurred earlier than normal. The CDC recommends people get their flu shots to protect themselves from what could be a bad flu season.
Each year, the Rock River Valley Blood Center in Rockford, Illinois sees a drop off in blood donors during flu season. Currently, the blood center has seen some decrease in donations, but the flu season is just in its beginning stages and they have not been notified by area public health officials of large numbers that would affect their center, chief operating officer Heidi Ognibene told the Daily News.
The Rock River Valley Blood Center is located at 419 N. 6th St. in Rockford. Individuals can schedule a donation through their website at rrvbc.org.
There are also blood drives coming up in the Beloit area:
A blood drive will be held from noon—6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at Riverside Park in Beloit, 1160 Riverside Drive. Another mobile blood drive will be held from 11 a.m.—3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28 at Culver’s at 2676 Cranston Road in Beloit. Another blood drive is scheduled for 10 a.m.—2 p.m. at the McDonald’s at 45 State St. in Beloit.
The American Red Cross is offering many opportunities for blood donors in Wisconsin this month including donors who donated between Nov. 1 and 22 will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. More information is available at rcblood.org/perks.
Those who donated from Nov. 23-27 can receive a Red Cross beanie while supplies last. And those who donated between Nov. 28- Dec. 15 will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email. More information is available at rcblood.org/together.