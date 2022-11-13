Past blood drive at Rock River Valley Blood Center

Angela Rockwell tends to Greg Butler while he donates blood at the Rotary River Center during a past Rock River Valley Blood Center blood drive.

ROCK COUNTY & WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL- The American Red Cross is reporting that this year’s flu season may negatively impact blood supply and healthy donors should donate blood now.

According to an American Red Cross press release, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention predicts a serious flu season and has seen major spikes in the United States. There have been reports of hospitalizations due to flu that have occurred earlier than normal. The CDC recommends people get their flu shots to protect themselves from what could be a bad flu season.