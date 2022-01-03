Influenza-associated hospitalizations are increasing statewide and are expected to continue to increase in the coming weeks, according to information from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services report ending the week of Dec. 18, the most recent data as of press time.
Influenza activity is below baseline for most of the state although in the northwest part of the state there is moderate flu activity. Influenza A/H3 is the predominant influenza virus.
There were 2,068 cases of influenza reported in Wisconsin, according to the Virus Surveillance Report ending the week of Dec. 18.
Influenza-associated hospitalizations from Oct. 21 to present were 108. Most of those hospitalizations—involving 61 patients—were age 65 and above.
There were two influenza and pneumonia-associated deaths in Wisconsin.
As of the week ending Dec. 18, influenza vaccination coverage in Wisconsin was 5% lower than this time last year. The percentage who have received flu vaccinations so far this season is 35%.
By mid-December there had been 10 suspected, probable, or confirmed cases of influenza-associated hospitalizations in Rock County, according to information from Rock County Public Health Communications Specialist Jessica Turner in an earlier interview. The newspaper was unable to obtain more recent Rock County numbers as of press time.
According to the Winnebago County (Illinois) Health Department report ending on Dec. 11, the most recent data available, there have been 13 cases of influenza-like illness in Winnebago County during the season. “Influenza like Illness” is defined as fever greater than 100 degrees F and cough and/or sore throat.
People can get a flu shot onsite at pharmacies such as Walgreens and CVS or through their healthcare providers. People can also find a flu shot by visiting: https://vaccinefinder.org/
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) report ending Dec. 25, Seasonal influenza activity in the United States is increasing, including indicators that track hospitalizations.
There were 1,825 people admitted to the hospital for influenza.
Everyone 6 months and older should get a flu vaccine every season, especially people at higher risk. This season, all flu vaccines will be designed to protect against the four flu viruses that research indicates will be most common.