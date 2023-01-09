JANESVILLE — Rock County Public Health Department officials are continuing to urge people to get vaccinated and practice prevention methods, even though the risks presented by the Coronavirus, influenza and other respiratory ailments are trending down.
Kelsey Cordova, epidemiologist and communicable disease supervisor with the Rock County Public Health Department, said Coronavirus or COVID-19 activity is dramatically reduced compared to last year.
“Last year, in December and January, the COVID activity was averaging about 142 new cases per day. Now we are averaging 20 new cases per day,” Cordova said.
However, she cautioned that although cases overall are trending down, the cases that are cropping up tend to be more serious. She noted in Rock County there were 18 patients who were admitted to local hospitals in the last week due to COVID-19.
Currently, the BQ1 and BQ1.1 subvariants of the Omicron variant of Coronavirus are the most prevalent strains in the county. More than 50% of cases recorded in the United States are caused by these subvariants, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
However, Wisconsin is not seeing high numbers of cases linked to these subvariants, Cordova said. She said she does expect that will change in the near future.
Rock County currently is rated at the ‘medium’ community risk level for COVID-19. This level carries the recommendation that people who are of high risk of becoming very sick should wear masks when in public, indoor surroundings.
Influenza activity is much higher this year than it was last year. But, cases are trending down.
“We’re seeing fewer cases than we did three weeks ago,” Cordova said.
Last year, many people were wearing face masks and avoiding large indoor gatherings due to the spread of the Coronavirus, which still was relatively high. With many people now venturing out without masks and relaxing preventative measures, they may be exposed to influenza.
Cordova said it is not too late to get a flu shot.
“Flu vaccinations are lower than we’d like to see this year,” she said.
Another respiratory ailment that is trending down lately is respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
“RSV is looking better. There are far fewer RSV cases than we were seeing a few months ago,” Cordova said.
In November, the Rock County Public Health Department reported a 35% increase in hospitalizations in the county due to respiratory illnesses, which included COVID-19, influenza and RSV.
Health officials at that time said young children seemed to make up a majority of RSV cases. Cordova said that is still the case today, although the cases have reduced quite a bit.
Health officials continue to recommend taking preventative measures to halt the spread of illnesses, which include frequent hand washing, cleaning surfaces in the home and getting vaccinations to protect against viruses such as influenza and COVID-19.