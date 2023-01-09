Senior Fair
Jerry Hahn gets a flu shot at the Beloit Senior Fair held at the Eclipse Center in October. Rock County Health Department officials say it is not too late to get a flu shot.

JANESVILLE — Rock County Public Health Department officials are continuing to urge people to get vaccinated and practice prevention methods, even though the risks presented by the Coronavirus, influenza and other respiratory ailments are trending down.

Kelsey Cordova, epidemiologist and communicable disease supervisor with the Rock County Public Health Department, said Coronavirus or COVID-19 activity is dramatically reduced compared to last year.