BELOIT—Everyone is invited to Beloit’s Community Wellness Fair set for 10 a.m.—2 p.m. on Saturday, May 14 at the Merrill Community Center, 1428 Wisconsin Ave.
The event will feature free health screenings, consultations, healthy snacks and family fun.
Beloit’s Community Wellness Fair is sponsored by Rising Queens Inc. and Merrill Community Center.
“Getting knowledge out about certain health topics is very important to our most vulnerable population and those faced with the highest disparities in our community,” said Rising Queens Founder and Executive Director Tracy Dumas. “Rising Queens believes that by continuing to do our grassroots work, we will eventually instill unity back in our community, where everyone feels inclusive and welcome at all community events.”
Merrill Community Center Program Manager Angelina Reyes said the fair will be a great way for people to reconnect with each other in-person after many people have been apart during the pandemic.
“It’s a good chance to show people around and show them what services we offer and get them enrolled,” Reyes said.
Merrill Community Center is going strong with programming for youth, seniors and special activities for parents and children. It provides an array of services ranging from job finding to rental assistance to the Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Area (NRSA) in the Merrill and Hackett neighborhoods. It recently launched a moms group, is planning youth summer programming with transportation back home and more.
The following booths with will be at the upcoming wellness air: Kenda Roman, State of Mind mental health awareness; Laurie McAfee, senior Medicare healthcare; Sparkle Troy, Bankers Life Insurance; Dominique Rogers, Diabetes awareness; Tinika Kilgore, Colonoscopy awareness; Tennileann Senior, kidney awareness; Angie Reyes Blood pressure; Beloit College Students, STDs; Beloit Meal On Wheels, speciality home delivered meals; Beloit Community Health Department, health awareness; and R Family Care Services LLC, respite care and supportive care service.