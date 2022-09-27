Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin Dementia Outreach Specialist Teena Monk Gerber chats with Emmett Hitt at a past Beloit Senior Fair. This year the Senior Fair will be held on Oct. 4 at the Eclipse Center, 3 Eclipse Center, Beloit.
BELOIT—Music, prize drawings, health screenings and flu shots will be offered during the 34th Annual Beloit Senior Fair set for 9 a.m.—1 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Eclipse Center.
More than 55 booths will be set up with representatives from businesses, non-profit agencies, health agencies and government agencies offering information and take-home items.
Homecare Pharmacy in Beloit will be offering flu shots. Those who want to get a flu shot should bring their insurance cards with them to the fair.
Health officials say this is a good time to get a flu shot before the flu season starts. It takes about two weeks after the shot is administered for the body to build up its immunity to the flu virus.
Debbie Kraus, Senior Center Manager at Grinnell Hall, said an eight-person committee spent months planning this year’s Senior Fair.
She said the Senior Fair is not just for senior citizens.
“Bring your family, because nearly everyone has a grandparent or neighbor who can benefit from the information that will be available,” she said.
Also featured at the Senior Fair will be blood pressure screenings, hearing tests, an RX Roundup where people can safely dispose of unwanted or expired medication and document shredding.
Wheelchairs will be available on site for those who need them, and the Beloit Transit System will provide rides to the Senior Fair at the Eclipse Center.
The theme for this year’s Senior Fair is Bingo, and each person who comes to the fair will get a Bingo card. Guests can then go to the different booths at the fair to mark off the businesses or agencies listed on the Bingo card. Those who can spell out Bingo can qualify for a prize. There also is a survey on the back of the bingo card.
For entertainment, the Grinnell Hall Goldenaires will be singing songs of the fall season. Also, John Solis will be singing and playing his guitar.
The Beloit Senior Fair draws about 400 visitors or more each year.