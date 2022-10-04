BELOIT—The Eclipse Center was filled with people carrying orange canvas bags on Tuesday, allowing them to collect trinkets, candy and pamphlets.
“Over the years, some who come here have referred to it as Trick or Treating for seniors,” said Frieda Pulkowski.
Pulkowski, of Willowick Senior Living, is one of the nine committee members who helped plan the 34th Annual Beloit Senior Fair, which featured 53 booths offering flu shots, blood pressure screenings, vision tests, as well as information on health, investments and more. Debbie Kraus, senior center manager for Grinnell Hall, heads up the planning committee.
The fair had a Bingo theme, and visitors were given Bingo cards that were marked at each booth. Many of the booths also offered Bingo prizes and candy.
Some of the groups manning booths at the fair included the Beloit Fire Department which was offering blood pressure checks, the Beloit Noon Lions, who offered vision screenings, the Beloit Police Department, offering medication disposal and of course Homecare Pharmacy offering flu shots.
There also were other booths including the Beloit Public Library, Beloit Health System, Grinnell Senior Center, the Beloit International Film Festival and more.
Beloit Meals on Wheels had a booth which was offering information on how people could request meal delivery to their homes, but they also were seeking volunteers.
“We deliver 153 meals a day. That’s almost 4,000 meals a month, all delivered by volunteers,” said Ellen Wiegand, executive director of Beloit Meals on Wheels.
Because of the growing number of meal deliveries, the agency always is looking for volunteers.
Also, the agency is eagerly awaiting the completion of its new facility being built at the corner of Maple Avenue and Shore Drive. Wiegand said the building is going along nicely and she expects it will be complete in November.
Beloit Meals on Wheels broke ground for the new 2,500-square-foot facility in April.
The senior fair usually draws around 400 visitors each year.