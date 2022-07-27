BDN_210602_MCKEARN
Mom Brooke McKearn and her daughter Isabelle Badillo are shown at the 2019 Drug Overdose Awareness Walk with a picture of McKearn’s son and Badillo’s brother Nikolas Barrett Graves who died on Dec. 22, 2018, after trying heroin containing Fentanyl. McKearn will be going to the walk this year to volunteer.

BELOIT—Those who have struggled with substance use and their loved ones won’t have to suffer in silence anymore. Thanks to supporters across the community, growing numbers of people are coming together to deal with a growing problem with care and open dialogue.

Beloit’s Overdose Awareness Walk will be held from 5:30—7:30 p.m. on Aug. 31 at the Harry C. Moore Pavilion in Riverside Park.