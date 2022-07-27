BELOIT—Those who have struggled with substance use and their loved ones won’t have to suffer in silence anymore. Thanks to supporters across the community, growing numbers of people are coming together to deal with a growing problem with care and open dialogue.
Beloit’s Overdose Awareness Walk will be held from 5:30—7:30 p.m. on Aug. 31 at the Harry C. Moore Pavilion in Riverside Park.
The event and its food is free of charge thanks to generous sponsors. Beloit’s Overdose Awareness Walk will feature powerful stories, delicious hamburgers and hot dogs grilled up by the Beloit Police Department, Narcan training and resources for anyone who is struggling with substance use, or has a loved one who is.
“There is still a huge amount of stigma and shame. People feel alone and like no one understands,” said Brooke McKearn, event co-organizer and prevention specialist with Vivent Health. “This is reaching out to others and talking so you don’t have to feel you are alone in this. Everybody knows somebody or has a family member that’s been affected by substance use disorder. The best source of support is someone who has been there.”
The walk route will be filled with more than 40 signs showing the photos of those who lost their lives to substances use. Walkers can stroll the area around the lagoon any time during event hours. The event also will feature speakers sharing their stories of struggle or what it’s like to have a family member with substance use issues.
A separate area will be set up for kids’ games, led by Youth2Youth 4 Change students and its director Debbie Fischer.
At the event’s conclusion, a closed-session recovery meeting will be hosted by the Association of Recovering Motorcyclists (ARM).
Signs and T-shirts are free. Those who want information on T-shirt orders, poster orders and vendor information can email xfinn@jm4c.org.
The event’s planning committee included: McKearn; Fisher; Building a Safer Evansville (B.A.S.E.) Executive Director Erin Howell; and JM4C Project Coordinator Xandi Finn.
McKearn said she hopes the walk and activities will bring together people to focus on prevention, education and support. She knows the heartache that addiction can bring. Her son, Nikolas Barrett Graves, 23, died on Dec. 22, 2018, after using heroin containing fentanyl.
McKearn said she is excited about all the resources coming together in one place as families impacted by substance misuse often don’t know where to turn when they discover a child has used, or if they have experienced the heartbreak of loss. The event is hoped to show them where to turn for help.
McKearn explained how the dangers of drugs are becoming more complex. People aren’t always purchasing them on street corners. Kids who have never used before or who may be trying Adderall or other pills to combat anxiety or emotional pain can order them online easily. The pills may contain lethal doses of fentanyl, which could kill on the first use, she said.
As substances become more accessible and children deal with more adverse childhood experiences at younger ages, they are more susceptible to using. Mental health issues or a genetic predisposition also can lead to substance abuse. It’s more important than ever, McKearn said, to focus on prevention among youth and she said she is glad students from Youth2Youth will be helping at the event.
Through her position at Vivent, McKearn is able to help people with substance abuse issues get resources such as treatment, shelter and housing. Even though there is a shortage of all three, she said there are options.
McKearn will be running a 30-second Narcan training and distribution at the event along with Howell.
She said Narcan is the only tool to save someone in danger of an acute opiate overdose.
“We want people to be comfortable talking about it,” McKearn said.
McKearn said people can learn the symptoms of an overdose and how to use Narcan, which is safe, legal and effective.
“The sooner you react, the sooner you can save someone’s life,” she said.
Narcan said she believes Narcan should be in schools and all public places next to defibrillator machines.
“These are preventable deaths,” she said. “As long as someone is breathing, there is hope for recovery.”
The event is brought to Beloit by the Rock For Recovery teams, which is Rock County Human Services and JM4C, or Janesville Mobilizing 4 for Change. JM4C is the financial steward for the event. The organization also acts as host for Rock for Recovery every October in Janesville.
Sponsors include: Beloit Health System, AMS, McGilvra Electric, Senz Insurance, RH Batterman, Walnut Creek Apparel & Gifts, Community Area Healthcare Centers, Vivent Health, Stateline Mental Health Services and Beloit Comprehensive Treatment Center.