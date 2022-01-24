BELOIT—Many Beloit residents soon will get phone calls from a polling firm conducting a quality of life study in the greater Beloit area.
The study, conducted by Mason Dixon Polling and Strategy, is funded by Beloit Sky Carp owner Quint Studer and his wife, Rishy Studer, in coordination with the City of Beloit, Downtown Beloit Association, Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce, Greater Beloit Economic Development Corporation and Visit Beloit.
Questions are designed to collect feedback about the general well-being and happiness of Beloit residents. The survey shows how people are feeling about various aspects of life, including employment opportunities, economic growth, education, confidence in local government and the environment.
“The City of Beloit appreciates the work being done to help us get an accurate picture of where the community is,” said City Manager Lori Curtis Luther. “It’s important to know our opportunities and challenges as we create strategic plans for our city’s growth and success.”
The end result of the study is to gather raw data for local officials and organizations.
“Almost every community says that their main goal is to provide a great quality of life for their residents,” Studer said. “Yet very few cities actually measure it. And so I really believe that having an objective, valid measurement for the quality of life allows the community to celebrate where they’re in great shape, and also to look at where there may be areas to improve upon. So I really commend Beloit for having the courage to do this.”
The aim of the study is to provide reliable metrics at the start of a process creating a baseline that the Beloit community can use year after year to monitor progress. The results of the survey will be publicly shared for the community to engage with and to highlight ongoing community needs and improvements.
Survey participants will be randomly selected living in the 53511 zip code and reached by landline and cellphone. The sample will be designed to represent the demographics of the local population based on various demographics.
The surveys will come from a 608 number. Voice messages are not left. Several attempts will be made at different times of the day. Once contact is made, respondents will have the option to take the survey at that time, schedule a call-back, or call an 800 number at a time of their convenience.
To learn more about the Quality of Life survey, please visit the Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce website at https://greaterbeloitchamber.org/quality-of-life-survey/.