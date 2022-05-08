Beloit Meals on Wheels (BMOW) is holding a new 10k Run and 5K Run/Walk known as the “Wheel Run for Meals” race set to take place on Saturday, May 21. The event was previously known as “Mushing for Meals” and was held in March. The new event held in May make bring better weather than past events.
The race is sponsored by ABC Supply Co., Inc., KERRY, and Regal Rexnord.
“Thanks to our very generous sponsors and the community, we expect to raise over $32,000 for the race which is the most ever,” said BMOW Executive Director Ellen Wiegand.
The race will start at 9 a.m. at the Beloit Meals on Wheels office, 424 College St. The entry fee is $15 for an adult; and $10 for those age 17 and under.
First, second and third place prizes will be given in age groups for male and female participants. There will be a $100 prize to overall winners in male and female categories in both the 5K and 10K race.
The race is a USA Track & Field Certified Course with chip timing.
“Our caring neighbors from the First Baptist Church will be opening their doors and dishing out a Beloit Culver’s post-race refreshing beverage to cool off our race participants,” Wiegand noted.
Wiegand said usually around 200 participate in the running event, and 154 had signed up as of press time, although more are expected as the race day approaches.
The event’s predecessor, Mushing for Meals, had traditionally been held in March. The new and improved race has been moved to the third Saturday in May for warmer weather and to spread out BMOW’s fundraisers.
“When the pandemic arrived, we had to pivot, make a flurry of decisions, and cancel many fundraising events. Now as the pandemic is subsidizing more people are feeling comfortable with in-person events and the Wheel Run for Meals race is a sure thing for a great time,” Wiegand said. “This is a family-friendly event and whether you’re looking to run or walk, it’s a perfect opportunity to get outside, have fun, while supporting a great cause.”
Ten-year Race Director Jeff Johnson is hanging up his shoes this year race directors shoes this year with Race Director Brian Enright stepping in to lead up the fun.
Volunteers will be needed to help the day of the event.Those interested can call BMOW at 608-362-3683 or email info@beloitmealsonwheels.org.