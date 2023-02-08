BELOIT - “We always asked the community ‘how can I help you?’ but we never asked each other.”
That’s what Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles said about efforts among public safety workers to support each other amidst the many traumatic experiences inherent in their jobs.
He and other public safety leaders are encouraging people to attend Beloit International Film Festival’s showing of “PTSD911,” a documentary featuring the mental health struggles of those serving in police, fire, and emergency communications. It’s hoped that by bringing awareness to the issue, it will help reduce PTSD, suicide, and maladaptive coping strategies used by those who sometimes suffer in silence.
The screenings are scheduled for 5 p.m. on March 3, and at noon on March 4 at La Casa Grande, 618 Fourth St.
The film will be followed by a 45-minute question-and-answer session with film director Conrad Weaver, the three first responders appearing in the film and Chris Prochut, a mental health advocate and law enforcement suicide prevention trainer from the Chicago area. Many local public safety workers also will be in attendance.
“We are going to get to know our police, firefighters and dispatchers in a whole different way,” Beloit International Film Festival (BIFF) Executive Director Greg Gerard said.
The event also will feature comfort dogs, mental health organizations and other resources to support first responders, according to Kathy Sukus, a public safety outreach leader for Onstar, who is retired from the Rock County Communications Center.
Tickets are on sale now through BIFF's website: https://beloitfilmfest.org/films/ptsd911/ or they can be purchased at the box office before the showings. There are no ticket sales at the venue. In an effort to get more public safety workers, both retired and active, to the film and its accompanying resources, there are limited free tickets available. Those interested can email Sukus at ksukus@hotmail.com.
Sayles noted that sometimes retirees can be at risk for PTSD as they may begin to isolate.
Sukus said she saw a trailer for the film at a national 911 conference about a year ago and wanted to bring it to the area. She said she approached the Hendricks Family Foundation who stepped up to help support bringing the film to Beloit.
“Our family and our foundation honors all of our men and women of uniform and our first responders and their families,” said Brent Fox, Hendricks Family Foundation board member. “These men and women put themselves on the front lines every day and every night helping to protect and serve their communities and our nation. We are pleased to assist in bringing this documentary and this important conversation to our own community.”
Sukus said she was particularly impressed that a dispatcher was being featured. These public safety workers don’t often get a lot of recognition, she said. As a former dispatcher, Sukus recalls many years of taking calls from parents who found their children in peril - an especially painful experience.
“It affected me a lot,” she said.
Sayles noted that while most people will see three to five traumatic events in their lives, those in the public safety field may see 500 to 600 critical incidents in a 20-to-25-year career.
“There are traumatic experiences and triggers that linger,” Sayles said.
Weaver is an award-winning filmmaker, producer, and president of Conjostudios, LLC, a video production company based in Emmitsburg, Maryland. Weaver received a Mid-America Regional EMMY Award for his 2014 documentary feature, the Great American Wheat Harvest.