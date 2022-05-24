BELOIT— Beloit Health System officials outlined success stories from 2021 and plans for the future during it’s annual meeting held May 18.
In spite of the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, Beloit Health System continued to grow, add health providers and services, and make plans for future improvements to serve the community.
Dr. Zachary Zimmerman, who is double board certified in otolaryngology (Ear, Nose and Throat) and facial plastic surgery, discussed advances in his ENT practice and specifically the growing facial plastics portion of his practice.
“I am honored to be part of a health system that is on the leading edge of technology, when it comes to facial plastics”, he said.
Zimmerman shared with the meeting attendees the purchase of a facial plastics camera that allows him to show potential patients outcomes before surgery is performed.
Beloit Health System celebrated the addition of the free-standing birth center which will break ground in the Fall of 2022. The new center is the first in the region and will be located at the health system’s NorthPointe campus in Roscoe.
The center will provide a safe, alternative model of patient care that focuses on natural child birth. Low-risk patients will be able to give birth in a homelike setting. The new center will focus on wellness and the entire family experience. The center will offer the comforts of home, fully equipped bedrooms, bathrooms, a family waiting room, a kitchen, and other amenities, located in close proximity to medical access if necessary.
“We are proud to bring this higher level of care to the NorthPointe campus to serve our patients in the region. This is a unique service that is not currently provided in Southern Wisconsin or Northern Illinois. The Center will improve access and quality for low risk pregnancies,” stated Tim McKevett, President and CEO of Beloit Health System.
Beloit Health Systems commitment to advancing care to the community is evidenced by our resilience over the past 2 1/2 years. The Health System has performed over 50,000 COVID-19 tests and over 36,000 vaccinations and cared for 900 inpatients with the latest medical expertise and therapeutics.
In addition, the health system has been nationally recognized as the “Best in the Region” by LeapFrog for being the only provider in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin to have three consecutive A ratings for patient safety and quality of care.