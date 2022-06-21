BELOIT—Beloit Health System (BHS) has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for the Health System’s Accreditation which reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.
BHS underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with BHS standards spanning several areas including emergency management, environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership, medication management, and rights and responsibilities of the individual.
The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.
Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. “We commend Beloit Health System for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care.”
“I am humbled and honored to be a part of an organization that is committed to providing the best care to our community, every single day, “said Timothy McKevett, President and CEO of Beloit Health System.