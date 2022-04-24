BELOIT—After a long winter, are you ready to get back to planting? The Beloit Gardeners are here to help make that happen.
To get gardens launched, everyone is invited to the Sixth Annual Beloit Gardeners Spring Plant Exchange set for 9 a.m.—noon, Saturday, May 21 at the home of Rick McGrath and Ana Kelly at 1747 Sherwood Drive, S.W. The lot is located at the corner of Sherwood and Emerson drives. The event will feature free flowers, vegetables, herbs and some seeds courtesy of friends and neighbors.
“When we first started out it was just flowers, and it’s evolved to include vegetables which seems to be a growing interest,” McGrath said.
People are encouraged to come early as the event is expected to attract a hearty crowd.
Guests can receive free plants as well as bring vegetation to share with others.
“It’s an opportunity to thin out your plants and provide a new home for plants you’ve been nurturing for years and bring something new and fun home,” McGrath said. “Bringing something nice from your yard to contribute to the free exchange is helpful and appreciated, but not required.”
McGrath asks those bringing plants identify them with a plant stick or some form of label. Label sticks will be at the event for those who need them.
Plant identification is helpful as browsers often want to know what the plant is, and it helps avoid an unintended invasive plant from joining the festivities.
Sections will be set up for full-sun, part-sun and shade flowers as well as vegetables and herbs. The event typically attracts 50 to 60 people, even if it’s raining. With a canopy on site, the event is held rain or shine.
The event is still going strong after six years. McGrath, Kelly and Charles and Gundrun Haynes started the plant exchange. Attendance was a little lower the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and McGrath is hopeful more people will turn out this year for the big event.
There will be nametags to help neighbors get to know each other better, and McGrath will be filling in visitors on upcoming Beloit Gardeners happenings. The event is hoped to get people engaged in conversation as they share their gardening tips and questions with each other.
The plant exchange will be the kickoff event for a summer of Beloit Gardeners activities. People are encouraged to follow the Beloit Gardeners’ Facebook page where people can share their photos and garden tips and support the mission of beautifying the streetscape and getting to know neighbors.
The yard of the month award will commence again after a successful run last May through September, where winners enjoyed bragging rights and accolades from fans.
McGrath has been considering having a month’s winner pass on the award in-person to the next month’s winner as a way to introduce people to each other.
He also hopes to continue the tour of vegetable gardens launched last year, and he is considering a conventional garden tour event that would be a fundraiser as a new addition to the lineup of Beloit Gardeners activities.