Matt Lundblade, at left, is pictured with his wife Megan Lundblade and their two children. Matt recently found out he had brain cancer and he credits his 4-year-old son for saving his life following a crash in November.
BELOIT—Beloit resident Matt Lundblade is a fighter. The 38-year-old father of two found out he had cancer in November following an incident that resulted in his son saving his life after a seizure while driving. Since then, the Stateline Area community has rallied around him and his family.
The late fall day started out like any other day, Lundblade said.
“My son asked to go to the park and we decided to drive to Leeson,” Lundblade said.
But while he was driving, he started feeling unwell.
“I was going to pull over and call my wife to come pick us up, but I apparently had a seizure,” Lundblade said.
While on Milwaukee Road near the park, Lundblade’s vehicle drove into a ravine and struck a power pole. While he remained unconscious, Lundblade’s 4-year-old son, whom he wished to not identify by name, sprang into action.
“He climbed up in the front seat and climbed out of passenger side,” Lundblade said. “He climbed over power lines and went to get help. A lady called 911 and paramedics showed up. He saved my life. The doctors in Madison said that if he didn’t get help, I could have bled to death.”
While receiving medical care, Lundblade said he learned the seizure was caused by a brain tumor, which has started him on the long journey of radiation and chemotherapy treatments.
“If I didn’t have the accident, the doctors said the tumor might have been untreatable,” Lundblade said.
Since his diagnosis of glioblastoma, Lundblade says he’s determined to beat the odds and live to see his children grow up, something that’s been made easier with an outpouring of support from people in Beloit, South Beloit, Janesville and Rockford. He asked people to consider praying for him and his family through his battle against cancer and beyond.
“It’s truly awesome. I knew that I knew a lot of people, but seeing the support and outreach and compassion people have shown is truly amazing. There are still really good people out there. The love and support I have seen is very, very awesome,” he said.
Lundblade, a South Beloit High School alum, spent a decade working for the City of South Beloit and currently works in a manufacturing job in Beloit.