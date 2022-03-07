BELOIT—The Beloit City Council got its first in-depth look at plans for the Water Pollution Control Facility (WPCF) improvement project, a substantial infrastructure investment that is expected to improve city services for years to come.
The project carries and estimated cost of approximately $48.9 million, which represents over 80% of the city’s capital improvement budget this year.
“This is the single largest capital improvement project undertaken by the city,” said Beloit Water Resources Director Bill Frisbee.
Many aspects of the project include equipment upgrades, including replacement of aspects that are over 30 years old and original to the first facility.
Frisbee confirmed that bids were opened on March 3 with the expectation that the council would review bids at the March 21 meeting followed by construction possibly starting around mid-April.
In December of 2022, the aeration basin blower will be replaced followed by ultraviolet disinfection expected in March of 2023. In September of 2023, the digested sludge heat exchanger system will be replaced. The year after, the biosolids dryer and storage will be installed followed by substantial completion in August of 2024 and finalized completion expected in October of 2024.
As part of the project, which includes various funding sources from the city, residents will see increased wastewater service rates next year at a rate of 4.5% and a 4% increase in 2024, Frisbee said.
For reference, Frisbee said the average sewer bill in 2024 for a residential property would be $2.92 more than this year.
The project would be funded as follows: $32.5 million clean water fund 20-year loan, $10 million from the city’s fund balance, $5.5 million in operating revenue from 2022 to 2024; $1.9 million from annual debt service and $750,000 from clean water principle forgiveness.
A total of $2.6 million has already been spent by the city for the design of the project.
The project will improve sustainability for the city’s energy output with chemical reductions; electricity savings from updated equipment and a future component to accommodate a potential solar energy array. Frisbee said the city would contact Alliant Energy to discuss partnering on solar energy at the site.