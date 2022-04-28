BELOIT—Bethel African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church in Beloit will be hosting an event Saturday titled “COVID-19: Road to Recovery Community Health and Resource Fair.”
The event will be held from noon—4 p.m. at the church at 1314 Athletic Ave.
The fair will feature COVID-19 vaccinations, booster shots and COVID-19 tests, as well as free face masks and hand sanitizer.
The event also will include health screenings such as blood pressure tests diabetes screenings and more. There will be information about infant mortality, small business grants available and voter registration. There also will be activities for children including arts and crafts, face painting and karaoke.
The Beloit police and fire departments will have representatives at the event with information about their cadet programs. There also will be a Beloit fire truck at the event.
When asked why the church was offering COVID-19 vaccinations and tests when cases in Rock County have been on the decline, Pastor Norris Jackson said the area and the country still is dealing with the virus. He noted that Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to both President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump, said just Wednesday that the virus will be with us for some time to come.
“People are still contracting it, and like the flu, we will have to learn to live with it,” Jackson said.
He added that the event at the church also will offer other health information and business information that will be helpful especially for small businesses.
“We really believe the strength is in the community and small businesses are the heart of the community,” Jackson said.
Featured speakers at the event will include Jason Fields, president and CEO of Madison Regional Economic Partnership and State Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit. Others who will be at the event include Community Action Inc.—Rock and Walworth County Executive Director Marc Perry; Katrina Harwood, health officer and director of the Rock County Public Health Department; Rhonda Suda, CEO of the Southwest Wisconsin Workforce Development Board and others.
Jackson said the church has not planned such a large event before. He added, another bigger event is planned for Aug. 6 when Bethel AME Church and other area churches and organizations will host a Back to School event in Summit Park.
Jackson said all are welcome to the event Saturday and the upcoming event on Aug. 6.