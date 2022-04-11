BELOIT—Stephen W. Smith has been named Chief Executive Officer of Community Health Systems, which operate the Beloit Area Community Health Center (BACHC) and the Darlington Communty Health Center.
Smith has been interim CEO as well as COO for the last year.
Smith has been with the organization as Chief Operating Officer since January of 2020 and comes with more than 15 years of executive healthcare management experience. He previously served as Administrator of Child and Adolescent Services at Rosecrance in Rockford, Illinois, where he was responsible for all youth mental health and substance abuse programming provided in north-central Illinois.
Smith’s tenure at BACHC has been dominated by COVID-19, and he was responsible for helping craft and execute the organizations response to the pandemic. While serving as Interim CEO at Beloit Area Community Health Center, the organization received many awards such as the “Eddy” Economic Development Award from the Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce and Best Dental Clinic, Best Small Employer, and Runner-Up Best Clinic in the Best of Stateline Awards.
“It was imperative to the board to have a leader to take CHS to the next level” said Megge Casique, Chair of the CHS Board of Directors, explaining why Smith was selected.
Beloit Area Community Health Center provides Medical, Dental, and Behavioral Health Services in Southern Wisconsin that align with their mission of Comprehensive Care for Our Community.