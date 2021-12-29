BELOIT—Beloit Area Community Health Center (BACHC) is expanding its women’s services department, adding additional services and creating two new positions. The array of new services will start on Jan. 4.
BACHC is transitioning Nurse Practitioner DNP Laura Anderson, who is currently working in family practice, to work in women services. BACHC will also be hiring a midwife to provide prenatal and lactation services this summer. Ashlee Kerl, a medical assistant in general practice, is moving to women’s services along with Clinic Administrator Becky Stack.
“I will support Anderson and Kerl in their growth and development of the program,” Stack said.
“We work with general practice, behavioral health and dental to provide the best wrap-around care in an affirming and inclusive environment,” Anderson said.
The women’s services program provides a full spectrum of care for female clients at any stage in life including screening for cancers; access to birth control; menopausal and perimenopausal care; sexual health care including testing and treatment; pregnancy testing, prenatal and postnatal care; hormone replacement therapy; counseling and social support; and case management and care coordination.
Anderson explained women will see their general primary care provider, but will also have the opportunity to have access to specialty women’s services. Some of the most common health issues facing women Anderson sees is menopause, sexual health and breast cancer. Sexual health issues can encompass STIs as well as women’s lack of sexual desire throughout their lifespan. Such issues often don’t have enough time to be discussed and explored fully with a meeting with a general practitioner.
Issues surrounding sexual health are an important part of daily life and often don’t get addressed, Anderson said.
“We want to make sure issues are addressed and women leave feeling better than when they arrived,” Anderson said.
Clinic Communications Specialist Danica Keeton said BACHC is looking to become an Advocacy Center for Excellence to enable it to better advocate for patients.
Keeton noted that staff and CEO and COO Steve Smith went to a recent senate hearing where Smith and Anderson gave testimony to advocate for extending the Medicaid cover for postpartum moms to 12 months. Currently, it ends at 60 days.
Anderson noted BACHC anticipates it will be moving to additional space this spring in the same building. Staff are also excited to get more prenatal care services at BACHC this summer.
Anderson said she believes in giving back to the community both locally and abroad, and regularly volunteers her time in Guatemala on healthcare mission trips.
“It is an honor and privilege to help provide the best care possible for individuals and their families regardless of insurance or income status. I believe healthcare isn’t just about the body, it encompasses mind, body and spirit as well. I see my role as a facilitator, to give you the information you need to make healthier choices. I see our relationship as a team, with the goal of a healthier you in mind and I encourage you to be proactive in your care.”