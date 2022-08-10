Monkeypox Vaccine (copy)

FILE - Registered pharmacist Sapana Patel holds a bottle of Monkeypox vaccine at a Pop-Up Monkeypox vaccination site on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in West Hollywood, Calif.

 Richard Vogel - staff, AP

There are 32 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Wisconsin, and on the Illinois side of the stateline, neighboring Winnebago County announced Tuesday its first confirmed case.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) hosted an online media briefing Wednesday, when Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer for the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases, spoke about updated information regarding monkeypox cases in Wisconsin. 