There are 32 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Wisconsin, and on the Illinois side of the stateline, neighboring Winnebago County announced Tuesday its first confirmed case.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) hosted an online media briefing Wednesday, when Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer for the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases, spoke about updated information regarding monkeypox cases in Wisconsin.
The DHS told the Daily News confirmed monkeypox cases have been reported in nine Wisconsin counties - Milwaukee County has 12; Dane has 6; Outagamie has 5; Brown has 3; Winnebago has 2, and there is one case each in Kenosha, Langlade, Walworth and Waukesha counties.
Winnebago County Health Department in Illinois reported its first confirmed case on Tuesday. Winnebago County, Illinois is directly south of Rock County, Wisconsin. There have been 701 cases reported in Illinois, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
There are no confirmed cases of monkeypox in Rock County, Rock County Health Department Public Health Supervisor Kelsey Cordova told the Daily News. Because only a limited supply of monkeypox vaccine is available, Cordova recommends those who are interested in getting the vaccine should call the health department so health officials can determine if they qualify for the vaccine. Those who want to learn if they qualify for the vaccine can call 608-757-5440.
Individuals with highest risk of infection are being prioritized because vaccine supply is limited, Westergaard said. Those individuals include members of the LGBTQ+ community. Those who are affected most are men who have sex with men, transgender and non-binary individuals.
Westergaard said that Wisconsin residents who are eligible for the vaccine include the following individuals in order: first, individuals who have been in contact with someone with monkeypox; second, those who know that a sexual partner in the past 14 days was diagnosed with monkeypox; and third: gay men, bisexual men, transgender men and women, any men who have sex with men and gender non-conforming or non-binary individuals who have had multiple sexual partners in the past 14 days.
“DHS has requested the maximum number of JYNNEOS vaccines from the federal government,” Westergaard shared during the call. “Currently 5,986 vials have been allocated to Wisconsin to be delivered in several phases."
Westergaard said, as of Wednesday, 3,286 vials of vaccine have been received in the state.
Westergaard said that individuals who may have been exposed should contact their health professionals if they’re feeling sick or noticing new or unexplained rashes.
The FDA recently shared a new guidance that each vial of the vaccine can be used to vaccinate up to five people.
Monkeypox does not spread easily between people, Westergaard said. The disease is spread through activities like kissing, sex or other activities with skin-to-skin contact with a person with monkeypox, the Winnebago County Health Department (Illinois) said in a release.
Westergaard shared that nearly 600 doses of monkeypox vaccine were administered at the close of business on Tuesday and the number is increasing. The DHS has seen most cases in the central and southeastern parts of the state.
During the question and answer session of the media call, Westergaard was asked why this disease has impacted certain LGBTQ+ members.
“The way that I describe it is that it happens to be infecting this population first,” Westergaard said. “Some of the earliest cases were associated with clusters of men who attended parties where there was sex occurring on site. I believe the initial wave of infection sort of happened to be in that community and has spread through those networks.”
He adds that from what he’s seen so far, the group where the epidemic has had the greatest impact is in gay and bisexual men.