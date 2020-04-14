Among the industries hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent shutdown has been that of the hair salon.
When restrictions went in place in March limiting contact with others, it was pretty clear to Bridget Stringhan, owner of Be Bella Salon in South Beloit, that things weren’t going to be back to normal for a long while.
“With what we do, I knew that this wasn’t just going to be some short-term thing,” Stringhan said. “I see a lot of things on Facebook where people around here that are in my position and are very frustrated by the shutdown. I’m torn on it. I do think that social distancing is helping, and as much as I’d love to go to work tomorrow, this is the right decision for now.”
Stringhan’s shop has 10 employees, which she says is the hardest part for her.
“The people that work at my shop are independent contractors,” Stringhan said. “So they aren’t eligible for some benefits, which really is a terrible situation. We are really all struggling at the moment.”
Stringhan said one thing that makes her feel better is the consistent communication from clients.
“I’ve been really blessed in that regard,” Stringhan said. “I love hearing from people, and nobody has put me in an awkward position by asking me to cut their hair on the side. Everyone has been really kind.”
Stringhan is also hopeful that this time has been a learning experience for policy-makers.
“Hopefully we never have to go through anything like this again,” Stringhan said. “But if we do, I hope there’s a policy set in place for businesses like ours to be able to get some relief right away. I know there are programs out there, but it would take months to see any money from them, and by then hopefully we’ll be up and running again.”
Aslynn Huisheere, owner of BombShells and FlyGuys, a one-person operation in Clinton, said she knew things were going to get difficult early in the crisis.
“My mother works in healthcare and she had been talking about this for a while,” Huisheere said. “I think the mandate was that we close on March 20, but I was closed a couple of days before then.”
Huisheere said she knows her clients are frustrated with the shutdown.
“I see stuff all the time on social media,” Huisheere said. “People are cutting their own hair or their kids’ hair. I definitely try to be helpful. I can give them some advice, or send them some really good YouTube videos that give instruction on how to do things.”
While a return date is up in the air, Huisheere is already planning for her return.
“I’m guessing that when we do open back up, I’m going to be really busy,” Huisheere said. “And not only my shop, but everyone else. So there’s a chance that everything is on back order. I’m ordering products just to make sure that when we are back, I’m 100 percent ready to handle a really busy time.”
