Government in Action

Monday, Dec. 13- Parkview Academy of Virtual Education (PAVE) Governance Board, 5:30 p.m., Parkview High School, 408 W. Beloit St., Orfordville.- Beloit Appointment Review Committee, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.Tuesday, Dec. 14- South Beloit School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Riverview Elementary School, 306 Miller St.- Beloit School District Teaching, Learning, Equity and Pupil Services Committee, 5:30 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.- Beloit School District Human Resources Committee, 6:30 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.- Beloit School District Regular Meeting, 7 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.Wednesday, Dec. 15- Beloit Community Development Authority, 4:30 p.m., Beloit City Hall, 100 State St.- Beloit Equal Opportunities Commission, 5:30 p.m., Beloit City Hall, 100 State St.