Monday, Dec. 13

- Parkview Academy of Virtual Education (PAVE) Governance Board, 5:30 p.m., Parkview High School, 408 W. Beloit St., Orfordville.

- Beloit Appointment Review Committee, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.

Tuesday, Dec. 14

- South Beloit School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Riverview Elementary School, 306 Miller St.

- Beloit School District Teaching, Learning, Equity and Pupil Services Committee, 5:30 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.

- Beloit School District Human Resources Committee, 6:30 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.

- Beloit School District Regular Meeting, 7 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.

Wednesday, Dec. 15

- Beloit Community Development Authority, 4:30 p.m., Beloit City Hall, 100 State St.

- Beloit Equal Opportunities Commission, 5:30 p.m., Beloit City Hall, 100 State St.

