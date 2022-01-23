Government in Action Clint Wolf Author email Jan 23, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, Jan. 24- South Beloit Police Pension Board, 4 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.- Beloit Police and Fire Commission, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- Beloit City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- Citywide board workshop, 6 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.Tuesday, Jan. 25- Beloit School District Governance Committee, 6 p.m., Tuesday, Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.Thursday, Jan. 27- Rock County Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Rock County Courthouse, Courtroom H, fourth floor, 51 S. Main St., Janesville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit school district official to resign Fruzen Principal on leave pending misconduct probe Beloit woman charged in stabbing incident BMHS teacher resigning after being placed on leave Welders Supply Co. buys old Cub Foods building Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime