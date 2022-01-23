Monday, Jan. 24

- South Beloit Police Pension Board, 4 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.

- Beloit Police and Fire Commission, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.

- Beloit City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.

- Citywide board workshop, 6 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.

Tuesday, Jan. 25

- Beloit School District Governance Committee, 6 p.m., Tuesday, Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.

Thursday, Jan. 27

- Rock County Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Rock County Courthouse, Courtroom H, fourth floor, 51 S. Main St., Janesville.

