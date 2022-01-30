Government in Action Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Jan 30, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tuesday, Feb. 1- Beloit School District Business, Operations and Finance Committee Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St. - Beloit School District Human Resources Committee, 6:30 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St. - Beloit School District Regular Board Meeting, 7 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St. Wednesday, Feb. 2- Beloit School District Policy Committee Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags School District Of Beloit Business, Operations And Finance Committee Human Resources Committee Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Homicide victim was woman found outside of residence with stab wounds Death investigation underway in Beloit Shooting outside Beloit high school marks third homicide in city in 2022 Shooting marks first homicide in Beloit this year Turner's Overdrive a cappella group rebuilding Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime