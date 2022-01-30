Tuesday, Feb. 1

- Beloit School District Business, Operations and Finance Committee Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St. 

- Beloit School District Human Resources Committee, 6:30 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St. 

- Beloit School District Regular Board Meeting, 7 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St. 

Wednesday, Feb. 2

- Beloit School District Policy Committee Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.