ROCKFORD — As general manager of Don Carter Bowling Lanes, Brad Sommer wears a lot of hats.
But his latest as a fundraiser was not something he ever anticipated being in his job description.
Sommer, who also serves as the Hononegah High School boys bowling coach, dove head-first into the fundraising game when six people were shot, three of them fatally, at Don Carter on Dec. 26.
“There is no game plan for anything like this,” Sommer said. “We are just taking this thing hour-by-hour and doing everything we can to rally behind the families of the victims. We have two really outstanding options for those that are looking to help out.”
On Monday, Sommer started a GoFundMe account entitled “Don Carter Lanes Shooting Victims & Families Of”, which will benefit all six families equally. The initial goal was to raise $60,000.
“We wanted to start the goal by saying we can get to $10,000 per family,” Sommer said. “Hopefully as the amounts go up, we can continue to raise the goal so we can be as supportive as we can.”
Beyond the online option, the Miracle Mile Care Fund has partnered with Illinois Bank and Trust to provide a fundraising initiative of its own.
“This one is different in a couple of ways,” Sommer said. “The Miracle Mile Care Fund is directed more towards businesses and larger personal donations because it’s a 510-C3 organization, so the donation can be a tax write-off for those who go that route. People who want to do that can use any drive-thru location at Illinois Bank and Trust.”
Sommer spoke of the close-knit group the bowling community is.
“Both the Rockford bowling community and the nationwide bowling community have been rocked by this evil and tragic event,” Sommer said. “They will rally and they will support these families and these victims in a very strong way. It’s a testament to just how strong the bowling communities around the world are.”
Jerome Woodfork, 69, of Rockford, one of the men killed in the shooting, was a well known bowler in the Stateline Area and a member of the Greater Rockford Bowling Hall of Fame. Two other men were killed, Thomas Furseth, 65, of Machesney Park, and Dennis Steinhoff, 73, of Rockford. A 14-year-old male, a 16-year-old female and a 62-year-old man were injured by gunfire. Duke Webb, 37, has been charged with the shootings.
Sommer said the nature of the sport lends itself to creating a community.
“You spend so much time with your fellow bowlers,” Sommer said. “You might be in a league with them 36 weeks out of the year, and then there are tournaments. You take your kids to youth bowling together, and families get to know each other. They celebrate the victories and empathize through the losses. When they are bowling against each other, they can be ultra-competitive, but at the end of the day, you truly care for each other.”
Sommer, who wasn’t there at the time of the incident but showed up soon after and helped the police scan the video surveillance tapes, said he wants to do his part to help everyone know how they can help.
“We’re just trying to get the word out as much as possible,” Sommer said. “You can only hope the families will somehow find a way to start their healing process. I guarantee you that it’s going to make the bowling community appreciate their relationships even more than they already do.”