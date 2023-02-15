The basement of Beloit’s First Congregational Church was home to an informative presentation by Barbara Hickman on the morning of Feb. 15. The event, organized by the Society for Learning Unlimited (SLU), was entitled “This is a Man’s World” and Hickman presented on her experience working with men in a professional setting.
Barb Hickman spent nearly 60 years working as a teacher, principal, and administrator in the School District of Beloit. She was the first African American administrator to serve the school district and has worked at every school in the district except one in some capacity.
A big challenge for women in the workplace that Hickman highlighted was how people reacted differently to assertiveness in men and women. This trait in men is often praised, while assertive women are considered pushy, bossy, and written off.
“Women were brought up to be soft, caring, and human,” said Hickman. “Boys were rough, tough, and aggressive.”
Despite this double standard, Hickman encouraged women to advance in their careers because diverse representation among positions of power allows for different viewpoints to be heard. She stressed that much of the discriminatory behavior she faced from men at work was due to ignorance rather than malice.
Hickman cited a “lack of understanding” from men about the prejudice and discrimination that many women face at work and claimed that more communication among the two sexes will help bridge this gap.
In addition to more comradery among men and women, Hickman believes that more women serving on committees and working in positions of power will send a positive message to young people.
Times have certainly changed since Hickman was working full-time and raising her children, and she is impressed by the younger generation of men who are much more involved in childcare than ever before. She cited paternal leave as a positive new phenomenon supported by law, since the idea of fathers taking family leave was unheard of when she was raising a family.
Hickman claimed that the support of her family and friends, many of whom are men, helped her achieve professional success. She encouraged men to help the women in their lives by offering to share the workload, since women are expected to excel professionally and serve as a role model for all housework.
“[I want to address] the reality check that, in the workplace, even though we’ve made lots of strides, we still have a ways to go,” said Hickman. “All of us have a role we can play.”
Barbara Hickman’s presentation, “This is a Man’s World,” is one of many classes offered by the SLU, a non-profit organization associated with Beloit College. The program exists to offer learning opportunities for people over the age of 55. Many former educators were present at Hickman’s presentation and participated in the Q&A section.