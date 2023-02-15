Barb Hickman

Barbara Hickman presents before an audience of SLU members at First Congregational Church.

 Rachel Brands/Beloit Daily News

The basement of Beloit’s First Congregational Church was home to an informative presentation by Barbara Hickman on the morning of Feb. 15. The event, organized by the Society for Learning Unlimited (SLU), was entitled “This is a Man’s World” and Hickman presented on her experience working with men in a professional setting.

Barb Hickman spent nearly 60 years working as a teacher, principal, and administrator in the School District of Beloit. She was the first African American administrator to serve the school district and has worked at every school in the district except one in some capacity.

