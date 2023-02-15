Barb Hickman

Barbara Hickman, who was the first African American administrator in the School District of Beloit, spoke about her experiences in education on Wednesday at First Congregational Church. She was speaking as part of the Society for Learning Unlimited (SLU) classes offered this spring.

 Rachel Brands/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT - Barb Hickman, who spent nearly 60 years working in the School District of Beloit, said she learned early in her career that assertive women were often considered bossy or pushy while assertiveness in men was considered a desirable trait.

“Women were brought up to be soft, caring and human. Boys were rough, tough and aggressive,” she said during her presentation Wednesday at First Congregational Church. She was giving her presentation titled "This is a Man's World," as part of the Society for Learning Unlimited (SLU) series of spring classes.

