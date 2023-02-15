Barbara Hickman, who was the first African American administrator in the School District of Beloit, spoke about her experiences in education on Wednesday at First Congregational Church. She was speaking as part of the Society for Learning Unlimited (SLU) classes offered this spring.
BELOIT - Barb Hickman, who spent nearly 60 years working in the School District of Beloit, said she learned early in her career that assertive women were often considered bossy or pushy while assertiveness in men was considered a desirable trait.
“Women were brought up to be soft, caring and human. Boys were rough, tough and aggressive,” she said during her presentation Wednesday at First Congregational Church. She was giving her presentation titled "This is a Man's World," as part of the Society for Learning Unlimited (SLU) series of spring classes.
Hickman spent nearly six decades working as a teacher, principal and administrator in the School District of Beloit. She was the first African-American administrator to serve the school district and has worked at every school in the district except one in some capacity.
A big challenge for women in the workplace that Hickman highlighted was how people reacted differently to assertiveness in men and women. This trait in men is often praised, while assertive women are considered pushy, bossy, and written off.
Despite this double standard, Hickman encouraged women to advance in their careers because diverse representation among positions of power allows for different viewpoints to be heard. She stressed that much of the discriminatory behavior she faced from men at work was due to ignorance rather than malice.
Hickman cited a “lack of understanding” from men about the prejudice and discrimination that many women face at work and claimed that more communication among the two sexes will help bridge this gap.
In addition to more camaraderie among men and women, Hickman believes that more women serving on committees and working in positions of power will send a positive message to young people.
Times have certainly changed since Hickman was working full-time and raising her children, and she is impressed by the younger generation of men who are much more involved in childcare than ever before. She cited paternal leave as a positive new phenomenon supported by law. She said the idea of fathers taking family leave was unheard of when she was raising a family.
Hickman claimed that the support of her family and friends, many of whom are men, helped her achieve professional success. She encouraged men to help the women in their lives by offering to share the workload, since women are expected to excel professionally and serve as a role model for all housework.
“(I want to address) the reality check that, in the workplace, even though we’ve made lots of strides, we still have a ways to go,” Hickman said. “All of us have a role we can play.”
Hickman’s presentation, was one of many classes offered by the SLU, a non-profit organization associated with Beloit College. The program exists to offer learning opportunities for people over the age of 55.