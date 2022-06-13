ROCKTON—The fire on June 14, 2021 at the Chemtool lubricant plant was like none most of the firefighters on scene had ever seen before. But, despite the plant being totally destroyed and area residents having to be evacuated from their homes, there was one factor that many might have overlooked on that day.
“I consider this one of the most successful fire responses I’ve been involved with in my 37 years in the fire service,’’ said Rockton Fire Chief Kirk Wilson. “I say the incident was successful because all the employees were able to safely escape and there were no serious injuries. The potential of this incident to take a life was high and our incident command team made sure the loss of life was not an option.”
Beginning at 7 a.m. hundreds of fire departments came to Rockton a year ago to combat the largest fire of their careers.
The fire was believed to have started when a scissor lift hit a pipe that released mineral oil and it was ignited. Four million gallons of crude oil was reported to be on location.
Wilson recalled issuing the alarm calling for the assistance of fire companies from around the northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin area after seeing the large pillar of smoke coming from the plant.
“Our first engine company got a good visual of where the fire was located and had to back away due to the rapid fire growth and explosions that were occurring,” Wilson said. “Projectiles were being launched in the air as well. I ordered all firefighters to move back to a safe distance and the operations then went defensive.”
The safety of everyone involved was one of Wilson’s main concerns.
“Defensive firefighting is basically fighting the fire with the use of unmanned ground monitors and aerial ladder trucks, “ Wilson said. “The safety of our fire personnel was a high priority and I did not want to place them in harm’s way.”
Rockton’s fire department couldn’t control the fire at first.
“Throughout the first 15 to 20 minutes, the fire continued to quickly grow in size. Additional alarms were sounded bringing in more resources throughout our region,” Wilson noted. “The order was then given to evacuate the public within a one mile radius of the plant.”
Once the Rockton Fire Department realized the scope of the situartion, the MABAS (Mutual Aid Box Alarm System) was activated, and fire departments in Wisconsin and Illinois were called to the scene.
A total of 167 fire departments were involved throughout the week not only supporting the firefighting operation but covering local communities while Rockton Fire Department crews remained at Chemtool, Wilson noted.
“There are 69 MABAS divisions in the state of Illinois and 26 of those divisions were utilized throughout the week,” Wilson said. He added, MABAS divisions from Rock, Walworth, Dane, and Green counties in Wisconsin were utilized as well.
The City of Beloit, South Beloit and Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department all were on the scene of the massive fire that day.
“We were first alerted by the auto aid alarm at 7 a.m. and then later received the MABAS alert,” said Harlem-Roscoe Deputy Fire Chief John Bergeron.
He said the Harlem-Roscoe crews helped out wherever Wilson needed them. Bergeron was on location that day, while Harlem-Roscoe Fire Chief Don Shoevlin assisted with evacuations.
“Citizens in the evacuation area were told to go to Roscoe Middle School,” Shoevlin recalled. “Myself and my team were at the middle school to help direct and take in citizens.”
The American Red Cross Wisconsin also came to assist the evacuation and took over at the middle school, shortly after, with Shoevlin’s assistance.
The Beloit Fire Department was able to respond with an engine company and the battalion chief on duty. The Town of Beloit Fire Department included a rehabilitation vehicle that was on site for a couple weeks.
“This was the biggest fire of my career, and frankly any firefighter’s career in the area.” said Beloit Fire Chief Daniel Pease. “We were alerted by the MABAS system and arrived as soon as we could.”
“When we initially arrived we thought it would be an offensive to get civilians out and fight the fire from within,” Pease said. “It quickly turned into a defensive battle, once we realized everyone was able to get out. It became too dangerous and we battled it from the outside.”
All the departments worked together without a single firefighter getting injured or harmed that day.
“I haven’t heard anyone getting harmed in our departments or sick after the fact,” Bergeron said.
There was equipment lost on that day. For example, Beloit had five sets of gear that had been compromised due to the chemicals and 1,000 feet of 5-inch fire hose destroyed.
Harlem-Roscoe reported losing at least a fire hose and a couple sets of gear.
“After the fire, several agencies, including Rockton Fire, reported equipment loss,” Wilson noted. “Recovering expenses for lost equipment after the fire was actually painless. Chemtool management was very cooperative and worked very well with all agencies involved”
The City of Beloit reported receiving reimbursement and new equipment within three months.
Wilson reflected on the incident and that day a year ago.
“It’s devastating that the community lost the business and the employees lost their jobs and for that, I’m heartbroken,” Wilson said.
The fire was so massive, but the employees and the firefighters were all able to make it home safe.
He closed his reflection, by thanking all the departments and the community of Rockton.
“To this day, I’m forever grateful for the overwhelming response from our federal, state and local authorities. To our firefighting neighbors in Wisconsin and Illinois, your professionalism and hard work will be remembered for many years to come. I’m forever grateful.