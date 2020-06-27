BELOIT - The Beloit Fire Department put out a fireworks fire at a storage unit.
A storage unit with fireworks caught on fire at 10:13 p.m. Friday at 1405 Madison Road. When firefighters arrived, fireworks were still going off. The fire was under control by 11:30 p.m. and the last units cleared around 12:39 p.m., according to information from the department.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and a damage estimate is not available at this time. Approximately 8-10 other storage units were damaged in the fire.
No one was injured.
The Town of Beloit, South Beloit, Janesville and Harlem-Roscoe fire departments assisted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.