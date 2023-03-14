BELOIT — The time to vote on the School District of Beloit referendum questions is rapidly approaching, and district officials are committed to keeping voters well-informed in the remaining days.
The school district has scheduled 11 upcoming referendum meetings, two available virtually and the rest in person, to prepare the public for the vote on April 4
There are two referendum questions — the first focusing on facilities. The school district is requesting $19.5 million for facility upgrades and improvements, including an improved HVAC system, school safety upgrades, and more. The second referendum question is about operations, and the school district is asking for a total of $23 million over two years for operational costs, such as updated technology, curriculum, and instructional materials.
“We can’t tell residents how to vote on the upcoming two referendum questions. We can, however, provide the most accurate information on our needs and how these referendums will impact our students,” said the School District of Beloit in an official response. “Our commitment is always, first and foremost, for our students.”
The school district’s website has the full list of upcoming meetings this March, separated by virtual and in person categories. All dates are currently updated and correct, but according to Superintendent Willie Garrison II, they are “subject to change based on schedule, weather, et cetera.”
The remaining virtual meetings take place on Thursday, March 16 at 2:30 p.m. and Wednesday, March 22 at 5:30 p.m. The Google Meet links for each community session are available on the School District of Beloit website.
The in-person referendum meetings are as follows: Wednesday, March 15 at 6 p.m. at the Cunningham Intermediate School library; Friday, March 17 at 4:30 p.m. at the McNeel Intermediate School library and again at 5:30 p.m. at Kolak Education Center in the board room; Monday, March 20 at 4:30 p.m. at Robinson Elementary School in the library; Tuesday, March 21 at 5 p.m. at the Converse Elementary School library and again at 5:30 p.m. at the Beloit Learning Academy in the gym; dual meetings on Wednesday, March 22 at 5 p.m., the first hosted at the Gaston Elementary School library and the second at Fruzen Intermediate School in the library; and Thursday, March 23 at 4:30 p.m. at the Hackett Elementary School library.
The two referendum questions for the School District of Beloit will appear on the April 4 general election ballot.