BELOIT—Fairbanks Morse Defense has acquired Welin Lambie Ltd. (Welin Lambie), a U.K.-based leading designer and manufacturer of davits used specifically for the launch and recovery of all types of craft from ships or shore-based installations.
The acquisition further expands FMD’s capabilities and service solutions for shipyard, defense, and commercial marine customers, including the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the Canadian Coast Guard. Additionally, FMD’s acquisition of Welin Lambie enhances its product and service offerings for future uncrewed ship programs, as davits that launch and recover crafts and mission packages are expected to be increasingly critical in uncrewed environments.
Since 1901, Welin Lambie has been rooted in maritime history, having designed and built integrated davit systems for several world-renowned ships, including the 1912 original “unsinkable” White Star Liner Titanic and the 1997 blockbuster film Titanic. Operating from its facility in Brierley Hill, West Midlands, U.K., Welin Lambie serves customers in the U.K., North America, and worldwide.
Fairbanks Morse Defense, based in Beloit, is a leading provider of equipment for naval defense customers.
For more than 100 years, the company has been a principal supplier of reliable power systems, parts, and aftermarket services to the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, Military Sealift Command, and the Canadian Coast Guard.