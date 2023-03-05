Deborah Watts, left, and her daughter, Teri Watts, right, host a Q&A following the Saturday screening of the movie Till during the Beloit International Film Festival Deborah Watts is a cousin of Till and she and her daughter run the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation.
BELOIT - The Weissberg Auditorium at Beloit College's Powerhouse was packed on Saturday night for a special showing of the movie Till.
The film, shown free of charge, was hosted by the Beloit Sky Carp as a part of the final stretch of the Beloit International Film Festival.
Till details the true story of Emmett Till’s lynching in 1955 while visiting his cousins in Mississippi, and how his mother used his tragic story to advance the Civil Rights Movement and inspire change.
After the movie concluded, a Q&A session with Emmett Till’s cousin, Deborah Watts, and her daughter, Teri, was held. Deborah Watts is the founder of the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation and her daughter, Teri, is a director at the foundation.
The two women spoke about how closely the movie depicted reality and praised Danielle Deadwyler’s performance as Mamie Till Mobley. They also reminded the audience of their foundation’s purpose and how to find them online.
“We started (the foundation) in 2005 and we’re still looking for truth, justice, and accountability,” Deborah Watts said.
A particularly moving portion of the Q&A was when Deborah and Teri spoke about traveling to Money, Mississippi, with several other volunteers in search of an arrest warrant for Carolyn Bryant that was allegedly made but never served. The group found the affidavit, filed in 1955, after only 90 minutes of searching.
Carolyn Bryant is the white woman who Till was accused of whistling at during his visit to her store, and upon discovering what happened, her husband Ray Bryant and J.W. Milan later abducted Till from his cousins’ home. They tortured and murdered the boy, and Till’s body was later found in the Tallahatchie River.
There have been many disputes over the years about what exactly happened between Carolyn Bryant and Emmett Till on that day. Deborah Watts admitted that several witnesses claimed Till did whistle, but that the other physical and verbal assaults alleged by Carolyn Bryant were untrue.
“Emmett didn’t touch her. He didn’t do any of the things that she indicated that he did,” Watts said. “He did not cause his own death.”
Deborah and Teri Watts recently filed a lawsuit that demanded the sheriff of Leflore County serve the 1955 warrant for Carolyn Bryant’s arrest.
In 1955, Roy Brant and J.W. Milan were arrested and charged for Till’s death, but Till's family believe that Carolyn Bryant should be held accountable as well. She identified Till when the men brought him to her and, therefore, was involved in the kidnapping. Bryant and Milan were later found not guilty of Till’s death and acquitted of all charges.
For Deborah and Teri Watts, the fight for justice is a long and unrelenting one, but they continue on, and cited Mamie Till Mobley as an inspiration.
The Emmett Till Legacy Foundation has many programs, scholarships, and curriculum that aim to assist with mental health and trauma support, such as The Power of History: Turning Tragedy into Triumph and Just(ice) in Time Training Seminar for Teenagers & Young Adult Males of Color.
More information about the foundation’s mission can be found at the website, https://emmetttilllegacyfoundation.com, as well as at social media accounts like Instagram (@emmetttilllegacyfoundation) and Twitter (@EmmettTill).