Till Q&A

Deborah Watts, left, and her daughter, Teri Watts, right, host a Q&A following the Saturday screening of the movie Till during the Beloit International Film Festival Deborah Watts is a cousin of Till and she and her daughter run the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation.

 Rachel Brands/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT - The Weissberg Auditorium at Beloit College's Powerhouse was packed on Saturday night for a special showing of the movie Till.

The film, shown free of charge, was hosted by the Beloit Sky Carp as a part of the final stretch of the Beloit International Film Festival. 