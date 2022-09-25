A Durham Bus Service school bus makes its way down Grand Avenue in downtown Beloit on Thursday. School bus drivers are still being sought in Wisconsin as companies still are experiencing a shortage of drivers.
School bus drivers in Wisconsin are being sought after across the state as the driver shortage experienced last year is continuing this year to a lesser degree.
Executive Director of the Wisconsin School Bus Association, Cherie Hime, said when speaking to members of the association she’s been told about both extreme shortages of drivers and also school districts that are doing just “OK” with what they have currently.
Hime adds drivers also are needed even if they have enough to meet local needs. School bus drivers are needed in case drivers need to take a sick day or take time off. There are no replacements for drivers on core routes, she said.
The school bus company serving the Beloit School District is Durham School Services and their parent company is National Express, LLC. The company echoes Hime’s statement of actively looking for more drivers.
“As it stands, the driver staffing shortage is very much still a present issue in the student transportation industry,” Anna Lam, communications specialist for National Express said via email to the Daily News. “ Currently, we are short two drivers, but are aiming to hire up to six so as to ensure we have a sufficient pool of back-up drivers for unpredictable situations. Our team continues to diligently recruit to fill these vacancies.”
Lam adds that being a bus driver is a way to give back to the community. The driver shortage is in part due to pandemic aftereffects which has caused some individuals to not reenter the workplace, Lam said.
Allen Fugate, general manager of the Van Galder Bus Company which Janesville School District uses, said all core contracts for the district have been filled. However, the company still has openings and is looking for more drivers to cover shifts for field trips and unexpected absences. The company currently has around 37 bus drivers.
In November 2021, Durham School Services was looking for around eight bus drivers to help pick up shifts for staff who needed extended leave or sick leave.
“We are dealing with a much higher chance of call-offs from employees due to the pandemic,” said Jessica McCoy, general manager at Durham, in November 2021. “Right now, we have enough drivers to cover all routes. When we have call-offs, we may have to have a driver cover an extra route or have office staff drive in order to make sure we are getting all our kids to school and home.”
In August 2021, a survey by the National Association for Pupil Transportation and National School Transportation Association found 78% of responding school districts said the shortage was getting “much worse” while 51% described the shortage as “severe or desperate.”