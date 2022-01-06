A youth carries wood to a fire at a previous event at Macktown Living History in Rockton. Macktown Living History will host its Out and About in Winter event on Sunday, featuring activities mixed with a little history of the area.
ROCKTON — Want to experience the adventures of winter in the 1800s?
The “Out and About in the Winter” event will be held Sunday at Macktown Living History, 2221 Freeport Road from 2-4 p.m. The event is part of the Macktown’s Second Sunday events which are free and open to the public.
The historic buildings and settlement grounds will be open, according to information from organizer Connie Gleasman. People will have the opportunity to learn about skiing, skating, snowshoeing, ice cutting and more as well as what it was like to travel, work and have fun in the winter.
February’s second Sunday event will feature the opportunity to immerse oneself in Macktown's history by meeting and talking with living history folks representing the people who once lived in the historic settlement. More information is coming soon.
Macktown was founded in the mid-1830s by Stephen Andrew Mack Jr., and his wife, Mary Hononegah. Macktown, then known as Pekatonic, represents a time and place of change on the Illinois frontier when the fur trade collided with a progressive world.
In prosperous times, Pekatonic boasted of the Mack’s two-story home and store, a furniture store, a school room, a shoemaker’s shop, a tavern, a trading post, fur trapper’s cabins, and other homes belonging to the population of 200 to 300. A ferry and bridge traversed the Rock River.
Hononegah died in 1847. Many mourned her passing, for her kindness to those in need and skillful care for the sick were well known. Stephen Mack passed away in 1850. The children were separated and most were assigned guardians in Michigan or Wisconsin. Mack's bridge washed away in 1851. It was never rebuilt.
Residents eventually moved away, many to the north side of the river (in Rockton) where a mill race provided waterpower for industry. The northern part of the settlement prospered and officially became known as Rockton in 1846 or 1847.