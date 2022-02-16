BELOIT—Retired and well-known daycare providers Virgie Tipler and Bobbie Wofford have joined the team of 608 KIDZ to help pre-K through third graders build academic skills.
Each woman ran their own private daycares for more than two decades, are active with kids in their church and are eager to do anything they can to help the youth of Beloit.
“I love kids and working with them. I want them to have a chance in life so they can grow up and have a career,” Wofford said.
“I love working with kids. I go home every day and I have a smile on my face,” Tipler said.
Back in the day, Wofford ran a daycare during the day and Tipler ran a night one. The two worked together to shift kids between the two daycares to accommodate the work schedules of the families the served. Wofford ran her daycare in the Merrill Neighborhood and Tipler had a more central location. Generations of Beloit’s kids passed through their doors, including Tracy Dumas, the founder of Rising Queens, the umbrella organization for 608 KIDZ.
Dumas said the two women are known for their patience and their work with inner city kids. There were often wait lists to get into their daycares.
Dumas recalled Tipler pushing her as a kid when she was at risk, fighting, skipping school and getting suspended.
“She went to my house to haul me out of bed. She would find me on every occasion,” Dumas said.
In an interview on Tuesday, Tipler and Wofford were busy helping kids identify letters, read and write. One little boy finally learned to spell his name after months of struggle.
Tipler, Wofford and Dumas said they are concerned about some of the academic struggles of children of color they work with and said they are seeing significant gaps between where the children are at and where they should be in academics. Dumas said she is excited the women joined the team in January and is excited to see how much more they can do with the kids.
“The hope is to get some re-enforcement when they are young,” Dumas said.
608 KIDZ programming is offered after school four days a week in the new headquarters of the non-profit Rising Queens Inc. The space, located upstairs from Emanuel, The Florist at 903 E Grand Ave., offers about 10 rooms for volunteer-run programming.
Rising Queens Inc. Founder Tracy Dumas and Vice President Nikita Pittman started the Y Project! Youth Organizing Under Nonviolent Generations in July of 2021 in Beloit due to the racial and socio-economic disparities facing Black and Brown children. The Y Project! later partnered with Filling the Void Mentoring Services led by Kevin Young and was renamed 608 KIDZ as part of a collaborative effort.
The newly launched mentoring program provides a wide range of services that include, but are not limited to: mentoring/tutoring, life and social skills, restorative justice, in-school drop-ins, cognitive behavioral therapy, mental wellness, a reading literacy program, social emotional learning, trauma informed care, a personal responsibility education program, financial literacy instruction and soft job skills.
The services of 608 KIDZ are free to intermediate and high school students of color. Pre-K through third graders meet from 3:30—5:30 p.m., and middle and high schoolers meet from 3:30—6:30 p.m. There are about 25 kids in the program. They get a full home-cooked meal each night and lots of extra support and mentoring.
For more information people can visit https://risingqueensinc.com.