BELOIT—A free summer camp with a focus on STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics), called The Sky’s the Limit STEM Camp, will be held for the first time this summer for autistic youth in the Beloit area.
The camp will be held every Friday from from 1—4 p.m. June 10 through July 29 at the Welty Environmental Center at 1201 Big Hill Court in Beloit. The camp will take up to 20 kids who are in grades 6 through 12. All attendees must be accompanied by a parent, guardian or therapist.
Michael Notaro, the interim director and senior scientist at the Nelson Institute Center for Climatic Research at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, said he received a grant from the National Science Foundation to develop a camp this summer for autistic middle and high school students in the Beloit region.
“This is a very unique camp because it’s something that’s very rare and it’s been developed as this opportunity for autistic kids to create an environment in which they can really thrive in learning STEM and participate in outdoor learning,“ Notaro said.
The Center for Climatic Research and the Nelson Institute Center at UW-Madison partnered with the Welty Environmental Center, the School District of Beloit, Beloit College and Achieve Collaborative Treatment (ACT) to develop the camp.
ACT is a provider of autism therapy services. Notaro adds that the company provides therapy for his autistic son.
Some of the goals of the camp include: to broaden science opportunities for autistic youth; support inquisitiveness in a non-threatening, non-traditional, inclusive learning environment; provide nature-based, hands-on learning opportunities; encourage the pursuit of STEM degrees and careers; embrace neurodivergence and associated unique thinking of learning of autistic youth through flexible teaching strategies.
“My perspective is we don’t see autism or neuro-divergence as a bad thing,” Notaro said. “We don’t see it as a disease or something that has to be fixed, like some people may view it. Instead, we see that as something we want to embrace and we want to support.”
Some of the activities in the program will include a hiking tour of Big Hill Park where campers will learn how to be a citizen scientist; driving a TerraRover in the park to measure surface temperatures; collecting water samples from Goose Creek to measure water quality and a tour of Beloit College.
Those attending also will learn about concepts and protocols from NASA GLOBE, environmental education, and a citizen science program that helps kids collect data about the climate system related to the atmosphere, air, biosphere, soil, and more.
“They collect data, upload data to the global website, do local research studies to study the local climate, and try to learn how to become citizen scientists,” Notaro said. “That’s an international program, primarily funded by NASA, but then also additional funding for diagnostic programs..”
Notaro is hoping that the camp can ultimately be a safe and supportive place for autistic children to learn.
“We know that a lot of autistic children have a strong interest in STEM. Often there may be a greater tendency towards it,” he said. “But we find also that the college attendance rates for the children who are autistic are often low compared to the general public. We’re trying to tackle some of these barriers.”
To register for the free camp, visit the site at ccr.nelson.wisc.edu/the-skys-the-limit-stem-camp. Online registration is required by May 27. For any questions on the camp, email Michael Notaro at mnotaro@wisc.edu.