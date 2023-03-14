Wayne Au Weissberg Chair

Wayne Au, professor at the University of Washington’s Bothell School of Educational Studies, is the Weissberg Chair in Human Rights at Beloit College. He will present two programs dealing with social justice in education on March 30 and 31 at Beloit College.

 Photo provided

BELOIT —As Beloit College’s 2023 Weissberg Chair in Human Rights, Wayne Au will discuss social justice in the K-12 educational system at two public campus events — a March 30 Teachers’ Podcast Live! and a March 31 keynote lecture.

Every year, the Weissberg Program in Human Rights and Social Justice names a distinguished individual who has made important contributions to understanding and defending global human rights.

