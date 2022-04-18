The Stateline Family YMCA Beloit Ironworks branch, 501 3rd St., will be creating its first community garden this summer and is looking for help, according to Stateline Family YMCA Director of Human Resources Danielle Marx.
The new community garden will be located southwest of the playground, and consist of two raised beds and some planters.
“We want to start small and hope to grow it each year. The goal for the first year would be to get our feet wet,” she said. “We are seeking volunteers who have experience with gardens or who can guide us in nurturing the gardens.”
Tools and labor are welcome as well as help from a business or individual in building the garden boxes. Although the annual hanging basket fundraiser raised $1,200 to cover the garden start-up and maintenance, donations of supplies or labor could save the money raised for other healthy endeavors.
Produce grown in the wee pots will be used in the Y’s childcare and cooking classes, with extras given to area charities such as Cartias or the Briton House. The garden is also open to anyone who would like some vegetables.
The idea for a garden sprouted out of the diversity, inclusion and global (DIG) committee.
“It took on a life of its own and grew into this big idea,” Marx said.
There will be many sized hands in the garden this summer. Volunteers will be tending the produce and kids in the childcare programs will be weeding with supervision.
“It’s a collective effort to weed it and maintain it,” Marx said.
The volunteers would also be welcome to teach in Y camps and childcare programs to discuss healthy eating and how to grow one’s own food.
“The garden has already been incorporated into this summer’s camp and childcare curriculum,” Marx added.
Marx said the organically grown produce also will be a great addition for cooking classes. The Ironworks campus in downtown Beloit has adult cooking classes and has very strong attendance at its children’s and child-and-parent cooking classes.