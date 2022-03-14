WHITEWATER—Summer Session registration at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater is open.
Summer Session is a series of approximately three-week sessions held between May 23 and Aug. 13. The Summer Session term allows students to take up to four credits over the course of a summer, one three-credit course at a time.
Part of the Finish-in-Four initiative developed to help students complete a bachelor’s degree in four years, the Summer Session offers a combination of online, on-campus, and hybrid courses. In fact, students who take special sessions like Summer Session and its winter companion, Winterim, are over 20% more likely to earn a bachelor’s degree in four years than are their counterparts.
Summer Session features sections of courses that tend to fill quickly during the academic year. The program is open to any college students, even those not attending the UW-Whitewater (including incoming freshmen and graduate students).
Summer Session 2022 terms are May 23 to June 11, June 13 to July 2, July 5-23, and July 25 to Aug. 13. Students may take only one course during each session and many find they prefer this intensive course format which allows them to concentrate on only one subject.
There is an advance registration period for current UW-Whitewater students. Registration opened to UW-Whitewater students March 7. March 12 marks the date when registration opens to all campuses.
Dr. Matthew Vick, Dean of the College of Graduate Studies and Continuing Education, encourages students to “take advantage of the long summer break to participate in a short summer session course.”
Interested students are invited to learn more, including a complete list of course offerings and registration information by visiting uww.edu/ce/summer.