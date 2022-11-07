BDN_201228_RASHKIN2
Rock County Board Supervisor Yuri Rashkin has transformed his basement into a studio as he works as news analyst for Russian-speaking news networks and raises awareness of the plight of civilians in the Russo-Ukrainian war.

 BDN file photo

JANESVILLE- Yuri Rashkin, the marketing coordinator at UW-Whitewater at Rock County, and a Craig High School student will discuss the war in Ukraine and its far reaching impact during a presentation on Nov. 17 at Kirk Denmark Theatre.

The discussion will begin at noon at the UW campus at 2909 Kellogg Ave. in Janesville. Raskin will be joined by Anastasia Grib, a junior at Craig High School in Janesville.