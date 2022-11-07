Rock County Board Supervisor Yuri Rashkin has transformed his basement into a studio as he works as news analyst for Russian-speaking news networks and raises awareness of the plight of civilians in the Russo-Ukrainian war.
JANESVILLE- Yuri Rashkin, the marketing coordinator at UW-Whitewater at Rock County, and a Craig High School student will discuss the war in Ukraine and its far reaching impact during a presentation on Nov. 17 at Kirk Denmark Theatre.
The discussion will begin at noon at the UW campus at 2909 Kellogg Ave. in Janesville. Raskin will be joined by Anastasia Grib, a junior at Craig High School in Janesville.
Grib and her mother are refugees from Ukraine who came to live with Grib’s aunt a few weeks ago after leaving their home country. Rashkin invited Grib to give her perspective on the situation in Ukrainian.
Rashkin, of Beloit, is originally from Russia and was born in Moscow. He’s been living in the United States for over 30 years, and in Wisconsin for about 18 years now.
“I’ve been pretty active in the community,” Rashkin said. “I used to be on the Janesville City Council and I’m now on the Rock County Board of Supervisors.”
Rashkin has been a news analyst for multiple Ukraine news outlets over the past few years, and speaks about American policy toward Ukraine, which he refers to as a cultural bridge.
“I explain what’s going on in America and how we are feeling about the war over here, and how we’re supporting them over there,” Rashkin said. “Then at the same time, this is an opportunity for me to talk a little bit about what’s going on in Ukraine to people here in the U.S, and Wisconsin, Janesville and Rock County.”
The event is part of the university’s “Together” series which has been presented at UW-Whitewater at Rock County each month. One talk was dedicated to National Hispanic Heritage Month in September, and in October a few speakers came from the League of Women Voters to talk about this election this month.
“It’s going to be open to questions, and depending on what kind of questions we get depends on where we’re going to go with this,” Rashkin said. “A general overview of how we came to be where we are and also combined with a powerful personal perspective from somebody who is a 16-year-old who just experienced all of this first-hand.”
For more information on the event, contact Yuri Raskin at 608-754-2424 or at RashkinYD10@uww.edu.