BELOIT—Two incumbent and two newcomers were elected to the School District of Beloit Board of Education Tuesday.
Megan Miller, the current board of education president, won another term on the board in a hard-fought race that drew eight candidates who competed for four seats.
She said no matter how the election turned out, the focus on supporting the children and families in the district had to be the most important factor.
“We have one public school district that rests at the heart of our community and on or off the board, I will continue to be a devoted advocate for what is best for our children and community,” Miller said. “I am grateful for the support I have received throughout the community during this election and I am thankful to have had the opportunity to serve these past three years.”
Miller received 1,673 votes or 13.50% of the vote.
Brian Anderson received 1,661 votes or 13.40% of the vote.
Gregg Schneider was next highest with 1,614 votes or 13.02%.
J’Juan Winfield Sr. received the next highest total at 1,562 votes or 12.60% of the vote.
Unsuccessful candidates were as follows:
Ryan McKillips received 1,550 votes or 12.50% of the vote.
Kathy Larson received 1,535 votes or 12.39% of the vote.
Torie Champeny received 1,456 votes or 11.75 % of the vote
Christine Raleigh received 1,315 or 10.61% of the vote.