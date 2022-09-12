JANESVILLE—A monthly Community Speaker Series will be held at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at Rock County beginning this month with a talk on Hispanic heritage.
The presentations will be held at noon on the third Thursday of the month at the Kirk Denmark Theater at the Rock County campus at 2909 Kellogg Ave., Janesville.
The first presentation is set for Sept. 22 and will feature Laura Pina and Ginna Isunza who will present their talk in celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month. They will give a talk on the Hispanic culture and share resources available for people in the community. Admission is free and community is invited to attend.
In October, the presentation will be on the importance of voting. It is hoped speakers will include representatives from the League of Women Voters.
In November, Yuri Rashkin will speak on the war in Ukraine and the impact it has had on the people. Rashkin is marketing coordinator for UW-Whitewater at Rock County and he is a Rock County Board supervisor.
Laura Piña is a Janesville native who graduated from UW-Whitewater at Rock County in 2019 with her Associate of Arts and Sciences. She was one of the co-founders and former president of Latinos Unidos at the Rock County campus and was involved in the Student Government Association as a senator and Pro Tempore. She then transferred to the main campus in Whitewater where she graduated in December of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Studies, Latin America emphasis and with a Spanish minor. She is currently a workforce manager at the Latino Academy of Workforce Development Inc. in Madison.
Ginna Isunza, is currently the immigrant outreach program director with YWCA of Rock County. She has worked with battered women and families for almost 10 years helping victims of sexual or domestic violence process their trauma and find ways to cope with their negative experiences. Her expertise includes legal advocacy, legal family cases, immigration cases, victim empowerment through individual sessions and facilitation of support groups for men and women.
She hosts trainings with agencies such as End Domestic Abuse WI and the Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault surrounding cultural awareness, community organizing around domestic violence and sexual assault issues, engaging women and men in domestic violence frameworks and working with immigrant survivors. She is active in the community and collaborates closely with law enforcement, other social services agencies, and mainstream domestic abuse programs to ensure that her clients receive the services and assistance they need.