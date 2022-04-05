featured hot Two incumbents, newcomer elected to Beloit Turner school board By CLINT WOLF Editor Clint Wolf Author email Apr 5, 2022 Apr 5, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Beloit Turner High School is seen in this file photo. BDN file photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT—The two incumbents won new terms on the Beloit Turner Board of Education and they will be joined by a new board member.Incumbents Kristie Petitt and Dannie C. Shear were re-elected to the Turner school board and newcomer Jon Tysse will be joining them on the board.Shear received the most votes Tuesday. He received 617 votes or 29.37% of the vote.Shear thanked his supporters and said there will be challenges the school district will face in the near future and the school board will need to be ready to face them.“I am very honored that the Town of Beloit residents voted for me. I have been on the board 10 years and it’s very humbling that they continue to vote for me,” he said.He said his focus will be on keeping spending in check in the coming years.“Now, inflation is high. Fuel costs are going up and we will have to watch our budget. We will have to be conservative and not spend money that we don’t have to,” he said.He said the school district spent a lot of money on the new Garden Prairie School and now the district is in a good place where it can serve the students and community in the future.Petitt, who was running for her third term on the Turner school board, received the second highest number of votes at 610 or 29.03% of the vote.Newcomer Jon Tysse earned the third seat on the school board with 462 votes or 21.99% of the vote.Jeremy Vowell was the fourth candidate runner for the Turner Board of Education, but he was unsuccessful in his run for the board. He received 397 votes or 18.90% of the vote. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Beloit Turner School District Board Of Education Election Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit casino project took key step forward in 2021 Beloit trio will use sports as a hook to bring youth into new Hilltopp Community Center Man killed in shooting at mall in Cherry Valley, Illinois Four running for three seats on Beloit Turner School Board COLUMN: Flickinger says goodbye to Daily News Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime