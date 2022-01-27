BELOIT—Turner High School’s beloved Overdrive, an acapella singing group, has qualified for the International Championship of High School Acapella (ICHSA) quarter finals competition in Oak Creek on Feb. 26 as it works to rebuild itself after much separation due to the COVID-19. pandemic.
At the competition Overdrive will perform “Everybody Talks,” “Talking to the Moon” and “Story of my Life.” Aryn Patete is choreographing the performances.
The competition includes schools of all sizes. With a growing interest among high schoolers in acappella singing due in part to movies like “Pitch Perfect,” the competition is expected to be stiff.
It’s going to be a difficult road for the singers who are mostly new. Leaders such as Lydia Seifarth, Corbin Schleis and Winona VanLandingham are trying to show the newbies how important practice and commitment is. With events cancelled last year due to COVID-19 the students didn’t gather for practice much. When students finally did meet up last year they had to be spread out across the auditorium in order to be socially distanced.
“Everything was canceled last year. This year we replaced a lot of members. A lot of people who made up Overdrive were from the Class of 2021,” Seifarth said. “We got a lot of new people and are starting from scratch. “
“It’s different, but we are getting there and are improving,” VanLandingham said. “It’s taking on a lot of responsibility as leaders to teach everyone. We’ve had to lead and teach everyone.”
The leaders said there have been some growing pains, although new members are stepping up to take the time to learn the music. The key to success, they said, is constantly working on the music and each pitch.
“There’s been some growing pains. There is definitely some new members who have really stepped in and taken the time to learn the music and put the effort in,” Seifarth said.
“By the time it rolls around, if we keep pushing forward, it will be worth it,” VanLandingham said.
The leaders said Overdrive is something younger students enjoy seeing. They both joined after being wowed by the group when they heard a performance in middle school.
“They are so good, and I wanted to be a part of it,” Seifarth added.
Choral Music Educator Tim Rosenthal praised the leaders.
“They lived in the before COVID-19 and after times. They know what we are trying to reach. The other kids are so green they don’t know what they don’t know,” Rosenthal said. “We are trying to get to the mountaintop, and we are at the bottom of the hill.”
The stiff competition, Rosenthal said, will be a great experience for the newbies.
“The competition is fierce. We hang in there pretty well but this group has not seen the light yet, and they don’t know what they are up against. We are working against the struggle,” he said. “But we are not going to go down without a fight.”